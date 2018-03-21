Drone operators will love the new Teradek Bolt 10K, but the Bolt Manager is also a solution to explore as it allows to configure a wireless video system without a computer. Both will be at NAB 2018.

The smallest of the units, the Bolt 10K is presented as the ideal solution for drone operators or anyone who needs to capture super long distance shots. According to the information from Teradek, the Bolt 10K receiver gives drone operators and cinematographers a pristine zero delay wireless video feed up to 10,000 ft. line of sight. That’s nearly two miles!

The Bolt 10K receiver operates seamlessly with any Bolt 3000 system and includes an integrated panel array antenna, a 3G-SDI output, and a 3/8” screw hole for simple mounting. Introduced in 2016, the Bolt 3000 represented one of the most significant changes to the Bolt family, as it featured an all new RF radio, allowing the device to operate over 20MHz channels. When enabled, this feature helps the transmitter maintain a robust wireless link in the worst possible conditions. The use of 20MHz channels also means that more than twice as many Bolts can operate simultaneously at the same location without interfering with one another. In addition the Bolt 3000 model can make use of 2 new DFS channels, which gives you more options for an interference-free experience in the USA and Europe.

The Bolt 10K works alongside the Bolt 3000, 703 Bolt, and Sidekick II receivers, features a built-in Gold- or V-mount battery plate and SDI and HDMI outputs. The product ships March 26, with a price of $6990.

The second product announced by Teradek for the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas is the Bolt Manager, designed to allows users to quickly configure a wireless video system without a computer. Perfect for rental houses, the Bolt Manager hardware box lets you rapidly pair multiple receivers, change wireless channels, update firmware, and configure regional settings during prep or on set.

This quick configuration tool for all Bolt models allows users to connect up to four receivers at once, features update firmware and receiver pairing with the click of a button and allows to manage wireless channels across a multi-receiver set, all without a computer. The Bolt Manager is available March 26 with a price of $999.