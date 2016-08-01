The new Bolt transmitters from Teradek are not just some new transmitters. Both models offer greatly improved wireless performance at more affordable prices, while maintaining visually lossless image quality.

Teradek says that “the Bolt 1000 and 3000 feature new firmware that allows the device to achieve its maximum range and potential right out of the box, even if you’re operating in difficult environments.” And adds that “reconnect times are now instantaneous following a dropped signal and each of the new models performs better under extreme conditions.”

One of the most significant changes to the line is the introduction of an all new RF radio for the Bolt 3000, allowing the device to operate over 20MHz channels. When enabled, this feature helps the transmitter maintain a robust wireless link in the worst possible conditions. The use of 20MHz channels also means that more than twice as many Bolts can operate simultaneously at the same location without interfering with one another. In addition to the 3000’s new radio, both models can make use of 2 new DFS channels, which gives you more options for an interference-free experience in the USA and Europe.

Each model features a 20% smaller transmitter that is also lighter than previous generations, as well as all of the existing features the Bolt line of products is known for: dual I/O (3G-SDI & HDMI), USB 3.0 GRAB Engine, 3D LUT support, standards conversion, metadata support, and manual frequency selection. To better identify which systems are paired on set, a removable top plate on the TX and RX can be swapped out for a colorful anodized version.

The system transmits visually lossless 4:2:2 video over the unlicensed 5GHz band at less than 1 millisecond of delay. Bolt’s new firmware ensures your system reaches its full potential right out of the box. We’ve also improved reconnect times so your wireless link is restored instantly when you come back into range.

The Bolt 3000 and Bolt 1000 are available now from www.teradek.com and authorized resellers worldwide. For more information, visit: www.teradek.com/collections/bolt-family.

Was This Post Helpful: