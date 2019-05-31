News

Sony’s VENICE: see the new High Frame Rate capabilities at Cine Gear Expo

Sony VENICE will receive additional High Frame Rate (HFR) capabilities and added workflow flexibility with a new Version 5.0 firmware update planned for January 2020.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes May 31, 2019

Sony’s VENICE: a faster camera at Cine Gear Expo

Sony VENICE new firmware offers High Frame Rate up to 90fps at 6K 2.39:1 and 72fps at 6K 17:9. Discover the new options for this full-frame digital motion picture camera at Cine Gear Expo.

Visitors of Sony’s booth at Cine Gear Expo 2019 have a chance to see the VENICE camera, including the Version 4.0 HFR capabilities and the popular VENICE Extension System, but they will have to wait for January 2020 to be able to use the features included in Version 5.0 firmware, which Sony says offers advanced HFR capabilities up to 90fps at 6K 2.39:1 and 72fps at 6K 17:9, enhanced workflow with HD ProRes 4444 and more.

Here are the key features of the VENICE Version 5.0 firmware, designed to achieve enhanced shooting usability and efficient production workflow:

  •   HFR Capabilities – Up to 90fps at 6K 2.39:1 and 72fps at 6K 17:9.
  •  Apple ProRes 4444 – Record HD videos in high image quality with SxS PRO+, without Sony’s AXS-R7 recorder. This is especially effective for HD VFX workflow.
  •  180 Degree Rotation Monitor Out– Flip and flop images via viewfinder and SDI.
  •  High Resolution Magnification via HD Monitor Out – Existing advanced viewfinder technology for clearer magnification is now extended to HD Monitor Out.
  •  Improved User Marker Settings – Menu updates for easier selection of frame lines on viewfinder.

See Version 4.0 HFR in action at Cine Gear Expo

“Through an ongoing dialogue with cinematographers, we have continued to evolve VENICE to meet the needs of top talent,” said Takuma Wada, Head of Content Creation Solutions Marketing, Professional Solutions Company (PSAP), Sony Corporation of Hong Kong Limited. “To date, more than 100 features and episodic productions have been shot on VENICE. The new Version 5.0 firmware will allow the camera to be even more flexible, ultimately increasing its benefit and versatility to all cinematographers”.

At Cine Gear Expo, those who visit Sony at booth #S101 in Stage 6, will be able to see Version 4.0 HFR in action. Release this June, this version includes an HFR license to support 120fps at 4K 2.39:1, 110fps at 4K 17:9, 75fps at 4K 4:3 and 60fps at 6K 3:2. The next version of the firmware will mean that the VENICE can capture three times slow motion at 24p even in 6K. Cinematographers can utilize the same camera across multiple speeds, maintaining the full-frame shallow depth of field, as well as the high picture quality of oversampling in 6K.


ARRI Signature Prime and Mini LF Event: Sim Video, Vancouver

Jose Antunes
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

