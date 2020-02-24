The new Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone from Sony features 21:9 ratio, 4K HDR, and 24 fps cinematography powered by CineAlta and is able to shoot stills at up to 20 fps AF/AE, hanks to Alpha 9 technology.

With a nod to the past, featuring a 3.5 audio jack that so many users ask for, the Sony Xperia 1 II, which was to be the company’s big surprise for the World Mobile Congress, in Barcelona, but ended being presented online, is a step forward as a smartphone solution for both cinematographers and photographers.

The flagship smartphone, Xperia 1 II (Mark two), mixes under the same name technologies that the public knows from other Sony gear: for cinematographers it’s the powered by CineAlta designation, while photographers have technology from the Alpha series of cameras, mainly the 9, included in this new model.

Cinematography Pro powered by CineAlta

For smartphone cinematographers, the Xperia 1 II offers Cinematography Pro, powered by CineAlta, that supports 2K 120fps 10-bit HDR cinematic high frame rate shooting and 21:9 4K HDR recording at 24/25/30/60fps to create cinematographic shooting experiences. Touch AF, Metered Manual controls for setting exposure, level meter and improved white balance settings offer more manual control, while the unique Intelligent wind filter technology from Sony reduces noise and wind interference for clear audio recording.

The 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5″ 4K HDR OLED display is not only for viewing purposes when filming, it is also made so users can watch everything in stunning cinema quality, says Sony. Enjoy movies as the creators intended and experience a cinematic aspect ratio with a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5” 4K HDR OLED display. Inspired by Master Monitor color reproduction from Sony’s professional technologies, used in leading Hollywood studio productions, now you can experience. According to Sony, “unprecedented color accuracy with Creator mode “powered by CineAlta” to bring content to life exactly as it was envisioned, including Netflix series and movies.”

Use it with your Alpha mirrorless

The new Motion blur reduction technology – which Sony says is equivalent to that of a 90Hz display -reduces the in-between frame lag for a clearer image quality. The X1 for mobile engine brings BRAVIA HDR remaster technology to everything you watch. Even streaming content will have more contrast, color, and clarity. Sound is… the sound of cinema, with Dolby Atmos tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, so you experience multi-dimensional sound flowing above and around you, with wired and wireless headphones, or the true front stereo speakers.

If you own a Sony Alpha camera and want to use the smartphone with your camera, you also can. The Xperia 1 II is the perfect companion for Sony’s Alpha cameras. Use your Xperia as a remote display and control your settings and photos wirelessly with the Imaging Edge Mobile app.

For photographers, the Sony Xperia 1 II is like having a pocketable Alpha mirrorless camera that takes photography to a whole new level in terms of options. Designed with Sony’s Alpha industry-leading AF technology, the newly developed triple camera array with focal lengths of 16mm, 24mm and 70mm supports advanced photo technologies with outstanding ZEISS optics calibrated specifically for Xperia 1 II, as well as ZEISS T* coating, which contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections.

A sensor built for speed

Co-developed with the engineers behind the latest Alpha 9 series cameras for industry-leading autofocus, Xperia 1 II can capture moments that no other smartphone can. With up to 20 fps continuous burst shooting, complete with autofocus and auto exposure, you can capture hundreds of moments in seconds. The Xperia 1 II even features Real-time Eye Autofocus that works on both humans and animals, and the interface is designed to meet the demands of professional photographers with new manual controls and RAW support.

Able to continuously calculate autofocus and exposure up to 60 times per second, the Xperia 1 II guarantees that photographers keep subjects in focus, no matter what’s happening in front of them. And with new algorithms for AF precision and performance, users will get clear, in-focus shots of even fast-moving scenes.

The large 1/1.7″ Exmor RS for Mobile imaging sensor with BIONZ X for Mobile engine was designed for speed so the Xperia 1 II can focus fast in any conditions, day or night. The innovative camera system features a Dual Photo Diode sensor that delivers, claims Sony, spectacularly fast and accurate focusing. With an autofocus that covers 2/3 of the sensor and an innovative 3D iToF (indirect Time-of-Flight) sensor for low light shooting, users will get precision focusing, whatever the conditions.

First smartphone featuring 360 Reality Audio

The is more than a smartphone for cinematographers and photographers, it is a smartphone for anyone who likes to have the best solutions as smartphones go. Drawing on Sony’s expertise both in audio hardware and music entertainment, the Xperia 1 II has been engineered to deliver a truly authentic listening experience with the audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment.

According to the information provided by Sony “the aural experience is taken even further with the world’s first smartphone featuring 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding to optimize sound quality when listening to music on the global music and entertainment platform TIDAL”. High-quality music can be enjoyed through true front stereo speakers using either wired headphones connected to the 3.5mm jack, or wireless headphones via Bluetooth. Significant audio tuning has reduced crosstalk to an imperceptible 20dB, which is over 90 percent lower than USB-C headphone connections.

In addition to featuring High-resolution Audio and High-resolution Wireless Audio, Xperia 1 II introduces DSEE Ultimate. This new technology utilizes artificial intelligence to automatically improve audio frequency and bit rate in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio. It works with wired or wireless headphones, and with local or streaming music.

AI-powered ‘Battery Care’

The expansive 6.5-inch 21:9 4K HDR OLED screen takes mobile gaming to the next level by offering a wider field-of-view for user gameplay. True front stereo speakers, enhanced touch sensitivity, direct connection to PlayStation 4′s DUALSHOCK413 Wireless Controller, and motion blur reduction technology for smoother action, make gaming on Xperia more immersive than ever.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, Xperia 1 II features improved performance and 25 percent faster CPU and GPU performance than the previous model. It is powered by a high-capacity 4,000mAh battery with fast charge that charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes and features Qi fast wireless charging for a fast battery boost while on the move. Sony continues to develop battery technologies to improve the lifespan and keep the battery healthier for longer, including AI-powered ‘Battery Care’ that adapts to your personal routine.

The Xperia 1 II comes with IP65/68 water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on both sides, making it sturdy as well as beautifully designed. The smartphone comes with Android 10 and will be available in the U.S. market in 2020. Xperia 1 II will be available for purchase unlocked from Sony authorized retailers and will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket and MetroPCS networks.

