A simple, fast, and reliable path from camera to post on both Windows and macOS is the promise of the Catalyst software line, which now offers a new version.

The Catalyst Production Suite fuses powerful media preparation and fast, focused video editing to provide the backbone for your video productions. With support for 4K, Sony RAW, and HD media, the Catalyst Production Suite gives you the power to make the most of your camera’s high dynamic range and wide color gamut as well as the stunning resolution of 4K from beginning to end.

“The driving force behind the Catalyst product family has always been providing users with peace of mind while quickly and easily getting them to the next step in their process, whether that is post-production or delivery,” said Brian Orr, Deputy Head of Sony North America Professional Engineering. “The update to version 2017.2 gives users an expanded set of features allowing them to deliver an even higher-quality product to their clients in a short amount of time.”

Catalyst Prepare paves your path from camera to post with robust organizational tools, precise first-pass color correction and monitoring, extensive metadata support, and more. New features in Catalyst Prepare 2017.2 include:

YouTube upload of multiple selected clips

Improved team collaboration using the Sony Ci Media Cloud platform to enable users to share files to a target Workspace or Folder using contributor codes

High-quality deinterlacing and upscaling to convert SD/HD sources to HD/UHD assets

New waveform monitor settings allow users to change the scale of the waveform monitor to use nits instead of percent when grading HDR clips

Browse network folders using UNC paths (Windows)

Catalyst Edit provides a lean, focused video editing environment for 4K, RAW, and HD video that makes your cutting process fast and fluent. The new features in this version include:

High-quality deinterlacing and upscaling to convert SD/HD sources to HD/UHD assets

Support for multi-input OpenFX video effects

Edit video effect positions interactively in the video preview

Relink project media from Catalyst Prepare libraries as well as system folders to correct problems arising from media being moved

Support for Final Cut Pro X keyboard shortcuts

Catalyst Browse is a free, simple viewing and logging tool exclusively for all Sony Pro formats. Available for both Windows and Mac OS X. The version 2017. 2 includes:

Improved team collaboration using the Sony Ci Media Cloud platform to enable users to share files to a target Workspace or Folder using contributor codes

New waveform monitor settings allow users to change the scale of the waveform to use nits instead of percent when grading HDR clips

Browse network folders using UNC paths (Windows)

Both Catalyst Prepare and Catalyst Production Suite, which comprises Catalyst Prepare and Catalyst Edit, are available exclusively under a subscription licensing model. Updates are available free of charge for all users with active subscriptions for the respective products.

Catalyst Prepare and Catalyst Production Suite are available via monthly and annual subscription licenses. Catalyst Prepare is $14.95 per month or $149.95 annually. Catalyst Production Suite is $21.95 per month or $199.95 annually. Catalyst Browse is available as a free download.

