Sony FE 50mm F1.2 G Master: a fast lens for video

The 60th E-mount lens is a first for Sony, as the FE 50mm is the company’s first F1.2 lens for the α brand, a prime featuring features as aperture ring with a click on/off switch, making it ideal for video.

Sony Electronics Inc. unveils the newest addition to its G Master full-frame lens series – the FE 50mm F1.2 GM (model SEL50F12GM) – delivering excellent resolution and dramatic bokeh known to Sony’s G Master line, industry-leading AF (autofocus) capabilities and professional control and reliability in a compact and lightweight design.

A key feature oif the lens is its fast aperture, F1.2, which combines an impressive shallow depth of field for maximum creative expression with incredible light gathering capabilities, allowing for faster shutter speeds and lower ISO in low light settings, making it ideal for portraits, wedding photography, video and more. Sony’s newest lens delivers superb resolution, exquisite bokeh and high-performance autofocus in a compact and lightweight design.

“We’re excited to introduce our 60th E-mount lens – the FE 50mm F1.2 GM – which delivers a new level of expression and usability for still images and video as an F1.2 lens,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “We’re always listening to our customer to deliver the best imaging technology. The FE 50mm F1.2 GM, our first F1.2 lens for the α brand, was designed without compromise to meet the changing needs of today’s content creators.”

Excellent resolution and beautiful bokeh

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM features the latest optics, including three XA (extreme aspherical) lens elements, that contribute to high resolution across the entire image and is maintained even when fully opened at F1.2. The new lens also ensures clear images in backlit scenes thanks to Sony’s Nano AR Coating II that effectively minimizes internal reflections so that flare and ghosting do not occur.

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM creates dramatic G Master bokeh at the maximum F1.2 aperture to provide dimensionality to every image. Using the newly developed 11-blade circular aperture unit and fine-tuned optical design with minimal spherical aberration, the lens can achieve smooth, deep bokeh in both the foreground and background.

The lens can keep subjects in sharp focus even at an extremely shallow depth-of-field with fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking thanks to the four XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors which provide high thrust efficiency. When precise focusing is required, especially when shooting 4K video with human eye tracking, the FE 50mm F1.2 GM allows the user to focus on composition thanks to its excellent response with minimum delay and low vibration. In addition, the lens’s floating focus mechanism, controlled by its dedicated lens drive algorithm, achieves high resolution over the entire focus range, with a minimum focus distance of 1.32 feet.

Easy operation with professional control

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM was designed with professional content creators in mind. With convenient controls and functions such as a Linear Response MF (Manual Focus), aperture ring with a click on/off switch, focus mode switch and two customizable focus hold buttons, the FE 50mm F1.2 GM combines easy operation with professional control.

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM also features a dust and moisture resistant design and a fluorine front element coating that protects the lens from fingerprints, dust, water, oil and other contaminants. Developed using Sony’s latest simulation technologies and the latest optical design, the lens comes in a surprisingly compact and lightweight form factor (φ3½ in x 4⅜ in, 27.5 oz.), providing high mobility and easy handling for a 50mm F1.2 lens.

The new FE 50mm F1.2 GM will be available in May and will be sold for approximately $2,000.00 USD and $2,600.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.