With reduced focus breathing during video recording compared to previous models, the new Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II was also designed so any user can shoot comfortably with a gimbal.

Designed to satisfy the needs of photographers and videographers seeking high-performance lenses, the wide-angle zoom lens G-Master FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II is a 35mm full-frame α (Alpha) E-mount lens that covers focal lengths from 16mm to 35mm with a maximum aperture of F2.8 over the entire zoom range. The FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II Full-frame wide-angle Zoom G Master completes the second generation of standard and telephoto zoom lenses with a maximum aperture of F2.8, enhancing Alpha system capabilities.

Sony says that with the descriptive power and high-speed AF (autofocus) unique to G Master, it is possible to fully bring out the high performance of our advanced camera bodies. With the expansion of this wide-angle zoom lens, a maximum aperture of F2.8 second-generation zoom lens will be available, along with standard (24-70mm/ SEL2470GM2) and telephoto (70-200mm/ SEL70200GM2). These lenses, which are each the world’s lightest in their category, have excellent resolution performance, further strengthening the Alpha system, by capturing rich and varied shooting environments.

“The newest FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II answers the call for all creators who want the highest performance lens in the lightest body,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

Fast and precise AF

To achieve the goals set by the engineers at Sony, the FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II has a new optical design that effectively arranges the extremely high surface precision XA (extreme aspherical) lens which achieves high resolution with a maximum aperture of F2.8 over the entire zoom range. This is made possible by creating an aspherical shape with a higher degree of freedom than before.

Sony claims that in addition to the stunning G-Master bokeh expression with a wide angle, it offers an outstanding close-up performance throughout the zoom range, a minimum shooting distance of 0.22m and a maximum shooting magnification of 0.32x. Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II suppresses ghosting and flares to capture clear images even when a strong light source comes into the frame. This is the world’s smallest and lightest wide-angle zoom lens with a total length of 111.5mm and a weight of approximately 547g, which is about 20% lighter than the first-generation model.

According to the company, the lens features an extraordinarily fast and precise AF that brings out the best in advanced bodies. The FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II includes the latest XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors that effectively work on high-speed drive. It achieves quiet AF that is suitable for both still images and movies and is up to twice as fast as conventional models. Even with high frame rate videos where focus shifts are noticeable, the subject is tracked with high precision. When combined with the Alpha 1 camera body, high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps is possible with high-speed, high-precision, and quiet focusing.

Reduced focus breathing

Sony says that the FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II offers comfortable operability and excellent still image and movie shooting performance that meets the needs of professional and advanced hobbyist users. By reducing focus breathing during video recording compared to previous models, it is possible to achieve high-quality image expression without fluctuations in the angle of view. In addition, it suppresses the movement of the center of gravity during zooming and enables stable shooting, so any user can shoot comfortably with a gimbal. Operability has also been improved with features such as an aperture ring that can be clicked on/off with a switch, and two focus hold buttons that can be assigned a desired function from the camera body.

Fluorine coating is applied to the front lens, so dirt adhering to the lens surface can be easily removed. The dustproof and splash-resistant design allows the camera to be used safely even outdoors, giving greater freedom in shooting.

The new FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II will be available in Fall 2023 at a variety of Sony authorized dealers for approximately MSRP $2,299.99 USD, $3,099.99 CAN.