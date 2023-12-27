Sony Electronics Inc. released a free firmware update for the Airpeak S1, tailored to meet the evolving needs of industrial enterprise and high-end users.

The world’s smallest Alpha mirrorless camera-ready professional drone Airpeak S1, from Sony, has a new free firmware update which includes new features and expanded camera compatibility.

Introduced in December 2021 as the first model in the new Airpeak line, the S1 is the world’s smallest drone that can be equipped with a full-size mirrorless interchangeable-lens Alpha camera, opening up a new world of creative possibilities for cinematographers and other visual storytelling professionals.

The drone has now received a new free firmware update for the Airpeak S1, tailored to meet the evolving needs of industrial enterprise and high-end users. This update, Sony says, “not only introduces new features but also represents Sony’s dedication to continuous improvement and customer-centric innovation. Acknowledging the valuable feedback from the dedicated community of drone users and drone service providers, Sony’s aim is to enhance the functionality of the Airpeak S1, ensuring that the Airpeak S1 remains a leading and reliable choice in the competitive drone market.”

Here is a description of what you’ll get with the new firmware update:

New features in update: FOTA2.1.0, APF2.2.0, and APB2.2.0

Enhanced Mapping Mission (New)

This new capability streamlines the surveying workflow by enabling automatic flight for mapping missions through the mobile app, the Airpeak Flight app. This feature, utilizing the RTK kit RTK-1 and Gimbal GBL-PX1, facilitates the efficient creation of 2D ortho maps, 3D models, and point clouds, with mission planning possible both manually and via KML format imports. Lastly, the update simplifies the addition of high-precision positioning data to captured images. This data, recorded on an SD card in the RTK interface unit, can be easily linked with corresponding images from the same mission using the Airpeak Flight app, with images organized into separate folders per flight for streamlined file management and project execution. ​

Automatic Return to Home (Enhanced)

The new Automatic Return to Home (RTH) feature on the Airpeak drone enhances safety and efficiency in various flight scenarios. This feature is designed to automatically activate and guide the aircraft back to its home point in situations such as low battery or signal loss. It intelligently calculates and navigates bypass routes to avoid restricted airspace or obstacles along the return path. Users have the option to choose between Basic and Advanced modes for the RTH feature. While the Basic mode enables the aircraft to avoid obstacles in an upward direction, the Advanced mode offers additional capability to evade obstacles horizontally, ensuring a more efficient and safer return flight. This feature is particularly useful for ensuring the safe retrieval of the aircraft after completing aerial imaging tasks.

Precision in Flight Path Recreation

The new “Direct Repeat Flight” feature for the Airpeak drone offers a significant advancement in flight path replication. This mode enables users to accurately recreate a previously flown path, including specific gimbal and camera movements, which is particularly useful for continuous capturing of a fixed point or repeated flights over the same route. Moreover, this mode extends its capabilities to the recreation of precise shooting timings for still images and movies, enhancing the consistency and quality of aerial photography.

Expanded Camera Compatibility

Newly Supported Models: Including [Camera Model, e.g., a7RM3A], this update broadens the spectrum of compatible high-end cameras, providing users with more choices for their imaging needs.

Extended iPad/iPhone Compatibility

Supported Models: The firmware now supports additional iPad and iPhone models, and this expansion ensures a more inclusive user experience, catering to a wider array of Apple device users.

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14

iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (6th generation), iPad (10th generation)

Sony has formed key partnerships with leading players in the drone industry, together enjoying great success. These partnerships aim to enhance the capabilities of the Airpeak S1 and those of Sony’s partners, further solidifying its status as a top choice for professionals in various industries. These partners include AirData UAV, HEXAGON Smart Net, and Inertial Labs.