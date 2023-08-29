Sony has not one, but two new cameras added to its lineup: the Alpha 7C R with 61MP high-resolution sensor and the Alpha 7C II with the latest still image and video performance.

With the introduction of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R models, Sony, the company claims, is offering an innovative solution that serves creators in both photography and videography.

Sony Electronics announces the release of two new additions to the Alpha 7C series of compact full-frame interchangeable lens cameras, the Alpha 7C II (model ILCE-7CM2) and Alpha 7C R (model ILCE-7CR). The Alpha 7C II is equipped with a full-frame image sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels and features the latest still image and video functions and performance in a compact and lightweight design (approximately 4.88 in wide x 2.8 in high x 2.5 in deep and weighs approximately 18.1 oz.) It is the second-generation version of the Alpha7 C, which is celebrated for its combination of performance and features in a compact size, perfect for a wide range of shooting scenarios such as travel and street photography.

The company says that “the Alpha 7C R is a new compact full-frame interchangeable lens camera, boasting the high-resolution and rich gradation performance of a full-size image sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels, the same sensor found in the Alpha 7R V, into a compact and lightweight body (similar size and weight as the Alpha 7C II, approximately 18.2 oz). In addition to daily snapshots, it easily realizes high-quality image capture in a wide variety of settings, such as portrait, wildlife, and landscape photography, meeting the expectations of creative work with mobility.”

AI-based auto-framing

According to Sony “both models are equipped with the same AI-processing unit and BIONZ XR processors found in Sony’s newest interchangeable lens cameras such as the Alpha 7R V and Alpha 6700. Real-time Recognition AF recognizes a wide variety of subjects with high accuracy, and 5-axis in-body mage stabilization provides a 7.0 step shooting advantage when capturing stills. In terms of video performance, both models support high-quality 4:2:2 10-bit video recording up to 4K60p, and both models support Sony’s acclaimed S- Cinetone color science for rich cinematic video. In addition, they have Active Mode in-body image stabilization, AI-based auto-framing, digital-audio interface support, and other features that support high- quality video shooting.

“At Sony, we’re committed to continually raising the bar and elevating standards for content creators. With the introduction of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R models, we’re offering an innovative solution that serves creators in both photography and videography. This fresh addition to their toolkit ensures top-tier imagery and visual performance across our state-of-the-art imaging devices. By fusing advanced technology with user-friendly design, we’re empowering content creators to realize their artistic vision like never before,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics.

As the demand for sending and sharing captured content on social media networks has increased, more creators are looking for a combination of compact size and high imaging performance in mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. With the introduction of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R, which achieve high mobility and high-quality image expression in a compact size, Sony responds to the wide range of image expressions sought by creators.

Main Features of the Alpha 7C II

Equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR image processing engine to achieve high imaging performance. For capturing either still images or movies, users can easily enjoy high-quality image capture in a wide range of scenes such as travel and daily snapshots.

Compared to the Alpha 7 IV which is approximately 5.1 inches x 3.8 inches x 3.2 inches and weighs approximately 1.54 lbs, the Alpha 7C II is approximately 22% lighter and has approximately 45% less volume.

The standard ISO sensitivities range from 100 to 51200 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 204800 for still images), enabling high-sensitivity, noise-free shooting.

Main Features of the Alpha 7C R

Equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR image processing engine to achieve high-resolution and high-definition imaging performance.

Compared to the Alpha 7R V which is approximately 5.25 inches x 3.875 inches x 3.25 inches and weighs approximately 1.6 lbs, the Alpha 7C R is approximately 29% lighter and has approximately 53% less volume.

The standard ISO sensitivity ranges from 100 to 32000 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 102400 for still images).

In addition, with 7.0-step optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization, even slight blurring at the 1- pixel level is detected and corrected.

Equipped with Pixel Shift Multi Shooting that takes multiple images and combines them on a PC to create an ultra-high resolution image.

By combining with the grip extension GP-X2 included with the Alpha 7C R, you can shoot comfortably with a stable hold even when shooting for long periods of time or using a telephoto lens.

The Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7C R condense high-resolution and detailed video data equivalent to 7K and 6K, respectively, and can output high-quality 4K video. Equipped with S-Log3, which supports a wide latitude of 14+ stops, it renders rich gradation with little overexposure and underexposure even in scenes with contrast. Also, in Log shooting mode, the LUT imported by the user can be displayed on the camera monitor image, allowing the user to shoot while checking the finished image in post-production.

In addition, it is equipped with S-Cinetone, a unique Sony feature which can create a cinematic look straight out of the camera without post-processing. Based on Sony’s Cinema Line technology, S-Cinetone delivers natural mid-tones that are essential to healthy-looking skin color and deliver cinematic quality. It also features Creative Look, which allows you to easily change the look and feel of video and still images.

The new Alpha 7C II will be available in Fall 2023 at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers:

Camera only: MSRP $2199.99 USD, $2999.99 CAN

Camera w/ 28-60mm lens: MSRP $2499.99 USD, $3399.99 CAN

The new Alpha 7C R will be available in Fall 2023 at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers:

Camera only: MSRP $2999.99 USD, $4099.99 CAN

The new GP-X2 extension will be available in Fall 2023 at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers for MRSP $159.99 USD, $214.99 CAN.