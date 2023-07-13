Need a compact, lightweight telephoto zoom lens and also need a macro ? Then the Sony FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II, able to focus as close as 0.26-0.42 m (0.86-1.38 ft) is the lens you need.

For a long time I’ve loved Canon’s EF 100-400mm L series lens, which is able to focus so close that, for flower photography my own way, I rarely needed to carry a macro lens in my photo bag. The newest version – EF – of Canon’s lens can focus as close as 90cm, which allows it to show impressive results at 400mm. Now, although the Sony FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II does not compete in the 400mm segment, it does offer something more: a real macro, working at half-life size (0.5x), which may be exactly what some need. And because this is a 200mm, it is a very compact lens that many will prefer to carry.

It’s amazing what this lens offers: the Sony FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is the world’s first zoom lens in its class to offer half-macro capability throughout the zoom range. Minimum focusing distance is 10- 1/4 in. (0.26 m) at the wide end and 16-1/2 in. (0.42 m) at the telephoto end of the zoom range, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout. New levels of zoom close-up capability offer unprecedented versatility and freedom for shooting stills as well as movies.

What’s interesting here, too is that the FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS II is fully compatible with Sony’s 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters. In addition to increasing maximum focal length, the 2.0x teleconverter makes it possible to shoot life-size 1:1 macro at all focal lengths for new creative potential. Attached with the 1.4x teleconverter, it can shoot max. 0.7x macro at all focal lengths. And because the working distance does not change with the teleconverter attached, you can move in close to the subject to capture truly impressive images. Also, because this is a fill fame lens, when used with an APS-C body – like the new Alpha 6700 – you get the bonus of extended focal length. Yes, aperture may be something to worry about with teleconverters, but the potential is there.

Macro is an exciting feature

“We are excited to introduce the versatile 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II to our already incredible lineup of lenses. For both photographers and videographers, the new lens provides the ultimate lens in a compact, lightweight form that is a qualified telephoto coupled with macro capability throughout the focal range and a maximum aperture of F4 for any shot demanding shallow depth of field and creamy bokeh,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

The macro capability is, from my point of view, the most exciting part of the new lens, which, as expected, is designed to be used for a wide range of purposes, including sports scenes, landscapes, wildlife, and even… macro photography. With a total length of 149 mm and a weight of approximately 1.7 lb (excluding the tripod mount), the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is a zoom lens that is both compact and lightweight for its class. If I used Sony, I would want this lens in my kit!

According to Sony, the unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motor increases the autofocus speed by up to 20% during still image shooting. Tracking performance for moving objects has improved approximately twice as much compared to the previous model, so it continues to track the target subject with high accuracy. Focus tracking performance during zooming has also been greatly improved. When paired with the flagship α1 body, it is possible to shoot high-speed bursts at up to 30 frames per second.

Detachable tripod mount included

In addition, a new MODE3 setting of SteadyShot has been added that optimizes the camera shake correction algorithm, emphasizing framing stability when shooting moving subjects. By combining it with a compatible camera body, the user can more effectively compensate for camera shake and shoot stable movies.

The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II provides intuitive and secure operability that supports photographers and videographers. In addition to a focus range limiter and a full-time DMF switch that instantly switches from AF to MF (manual focus), the detachable tripod mount included in the box provides a sense of stability during super-telephoto and macro shooting.

In addition, the front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture resistant design provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions and expands the freedom of shooting.

The new FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is available for pre-order for MSRP $1,699.99 USD and $2,299.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers.