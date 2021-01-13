Delivering first-class image quality and beautiful bokeh in a compact and lightweight design, the FE 35mm F1.4 GM is perfect for a wide range of uses for both stills and video.

The newest addition to the Sony G Master full-frame lens series is a small, bright 35 for breathtaking images. Sony’s most advanced technology is packed into this high-performance E-mount lens, delivering eye-opening G Master resolution and bokeh with extraordinary AF speed and precision. For a large aperture 35-mm lens it is remarkably compact, and a great choice for applications where an ideal blend of mobility and superb image quality is required.

When paired with an E-mount camera body, the lens offers Sony’s industry-leading AF (autofocus) capabilities – perfect for a wide range of uses such as shooting landscapes, portraits and street photography, for both stills and video. It offers amazing resolution in a compact 35-mm prime for any situation, thanks to two XA (extreme aspherical) elements in a G Master design take advantage of the short mirrorless flange-back distance to deliver stunning contrast and resolution in a compact lens. ~

Further enhancing the lens’s superior optical quality are an ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element that suppresses chromatic aberration. and other optical refinements, including Sony’s Nano AR Coating II that maintains superb image clarity even in any lighting conditions. This means that the lens performs well in difficult lighting while still offering breathtaking results.

Fits in the palm of your hand

“At Sony, our purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology so we designed the FE 35mm F1.4 GM to perfectly capture the moments that need to be saved forever,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “With exquisite resolution and intelligent focusing technology, all in a small, lightweight design, this is an indispensable lens that does not compromise on image quality.”

The company adds that Sony’s advanced optical design and manufacturing technology brings extraordinary resolution, beautiful bokeh, and precise focusing performance to a compact lens that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, weighing just 18.5 ounces (524 grams) and measuring 3 inches dia. x 3 ⅞ inches (76 mm dia. x 96 mm) with a filter diameter of Φ67mm.

Bokeh and control

Here are a few more highlights from the new Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM compact and lightweight lens:

Beautiful Bokeh

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM delivers an almost circular aperture thanks to its 11-blade construction – a rare level of quality for a compact lens. Spherical aberration control at both the design and the manufacturing stages contributes to beautiful bokeh – a signature characteristic of Sony’s G Master lens lineup.

The two innovative XA elements contribute to impressive close-ups with smooth, creamy background bokeh. The combination of F1.4 maximum aperture and the flexibility to choose the perfect shooting distance (minimum focusing distance of just 10.6 inches (27cm) with a maximum magnification of 0.23x in autofocus mode) allows for ultimate control and stunning bokeh when shooting both stills and video.

Two of Sony’s XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors provide the high thrust efficiency needed for precise AF (autofocus) and tracking – resulting in outstanding resolution at any distance. State-of-the-art control algorithms, developed specifically for the XD Linear Motors, improve control response and precision while minimizing vibration and noise for fast, smooth and silent AF performance.

Linear Response MF ensures the focus ring responds to subtle control when focusing manually and is ideal for creative focusing effects when shooting video. The focus ring rotation translates directly to a corresponding change in focus, so control feels immediate and precise.

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM offers full professional control including an aperture ring with switchable click stops, a customizable focus hold button and a focus mode switch that all support smooth, efficient operation. The focus hold button can be assigned to several other functions via a camera body menu, providing direct access to functions that are vital to both photographers and videographers.

When mounted to an APS-C or Super 35 camera, the compact and lightweight FE 35mm F1.4 GM can be used as a standard lens equivalent to 52.5mm full-frame equivalent angle of view, making the it the perfect choice for creating videos. Additional video advantages include the de-clickable aperture, fast linear AF and linear response manual focus.The FE 35mm F1.4 GM features a dust and moisture resistant design and a fluorine front element coating that repels water, oil and other contaminants.

Pricing and availability

The new FE 35mm F1.4 GM will be available in February and will be sold for approximately $1,399.99 USD and $1,899.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.