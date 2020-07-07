There we go again: another “world’s first”, this time for a Sony lens, the FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM, a new G Master lens added to the series, and designed for full frame cameras.

Ideal for shooting landscapes, starry skies and architecture while providing extra mobility for active sports shooters who want to use ultra-wide angles, the Sony FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM delivers, says Sony, “outstanding image quality up to an ultra-wide 12mm angle of view with F2.8 constant aperture, combined with beautiful bokeh effects.”

A new addition to Sony’s flagship G Master series lenses, this compact and versatile lens means that the F2.8 range of Sony’s G Master series lenses now extends all the way through from 12mm to 200mm and at 12mm, offers the world’s widest zoom at F2.8, according to a Sony survey and when compared to interchangeable constant F2.8 zoom lenses for 35mm full-frame format digital cameras. At this focal length, it is possible to emphasise distance and create dynamic perspectives that are beyond the scope of the human eye, opening the door to new avenues of creative expression. The images published here document what’s possible to achieve with the new lens.

“We are excited to introduce the new FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM as the 57th lens in Sony’s E-mount line-up”, said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “It is important for us to continue to push boundaries in the industry to develop the best tools for our customers. By extending our range of G Master constant F2.8 zoom lenses out to 12mm, we are excited to see how these new innovations will help our customers create like never before.”

Floating focus mechanism

On the other side of the pond, one finds the same excitement. Yann Salmon-Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging, Sony Europe said “We are tremendously excited about the introduction of the FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM as we believe that photographers and videographers using the Sony’s Alpha system will fall in love with this lens”, adding “It is important for us to continue to push boundaries in the industry and by extending our range of G Master constant F2.8 lenses out to 12mm with such a technology-packed and high performing lens, we are excited to see the results of the new creative opportunities it offers.”

The FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM benefits from a rich and innovative construction that delivers outstanding corner-to-corner image quality throughout the entire zoom range. It features three extremely precise XA (extreme aspherical) elements including the largest XA element ever made for an α(Alpha) lens. These XA elements, with the addition of a further aspherical element, effectively suppress astigmatism, coma and field curvature right out to the image edges. Furthermore, three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements plus two Super ED glass elements, powerfully quell chromatic aberration and combine to deliver corner-to-corner clarity whilst minimizing colour fringing.

A floating focus mechanism divides the lens’s focus group into two independently controllable groups. It is extremely effective at ensuring both outstanding close-up performance and maximum sharpness at any distance as it divides the lens’s focus group into two independently controllable groups. It also helps realize a constant 0.28-metre minimum focusing distance throughout the zoom and because it is an internal focus lens, its length remains constant and its center of gravity varies very little, so it is always optimally balanced in the hand.

Extremely quiet operation

The signature bokeh effects of Sony’s G Master series lens have been achieved through the fine tuning of the lens’s spherical aberration characteristics during both the design and manufacturing process. At the same time, the extremely high surface precision of the lens’s XA elements effectively suppresses onion-ring effects and, in combination with a 9-blade circular aperture, further enhances its exquisite bokeh.

The FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM employs four original high-speed, high-thrust XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors to ensure that it is compatible with the speed performance of both current and future camera bodies. With two for each of the lens’s focus groups, autofocus is fast and precise and new control algorithms maximize the response of the XD Linear Motor system while achieving flawless synchronization between the two focus groups. A further benefit is that operation is extremely quiet with minimal vibration.

A brand-new Nano AR Coating II that can be evenly applied to large lens elements or highly curved element surfaces has been used for the first time on the FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM. It suppresses internal reflections, minimises flare and ghosting for clear, crisp imagery and despite the lens’s wide angle of view, Nano AR Coating II maintains high clarity and contrast throughout the entire image, even in difficult light.

Moviemaking and professional control

The constant F2.8 maximum aperture at all focal lengths ensures that exposure is stable when zooming. In turn, this means that shutter speed and ISO sensitivity can remain consistent whilst shooting movies. The creative opportunities afforded by shooting movies at a 12mm angle of view with F2.8 constant aperture in full-frame are boundless, however, when used on an APS-C camera or with a Super 35 angle of view, the wide end of the zoom range becomes equivalent to 18mm, providing a very useful zoom range for moviemaking.

Weighing only 847 grams, the FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM offers numerous features for full professional control of shots. These include a customizable focus-hold button, focus-mode switch, zooming ring and focusing ring that are positioned for easy operation whilst shooting. The Linear Response MF ensures that the focus ring responds directly to the most subtle adjustments when focusing manually so control feels immediate and precise.

The lens is dust and moisture resistant and the front lens element features a fluorine coating that repels water, oil, and other contaminants, while making it easier to wipe off any fingerprints from the lens surface. The rear filter holder accommodates standard sheet-type ND, colour correction and other filters for expanded expressive capability. A cutting template for sheet filters is supplied.

The FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM is available in in August 2020 for a suggested retail price of $2,999.99 USD and $3,999.99 CAD. In Europe, the lens is priced at approximately €3300.