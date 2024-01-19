Cinema Line is a series of cameras that have a cinematic look plus enhanced operability and reliability that respond to the wide variety of filmmakers’ high demands. They also need updates…

Sony Electronics announces upcoming updates for the FX6, FX3 and FX30 cinema cameras at the BSC Expo 2024 in London, and introduces presets for the FX6.

The addition of 1.5x de-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses is one of the updates coming to the FX6, FX3 and FX30 cinema cameras from Sony, a trio that is part of the Cinema Line family, a series of cameras that have a cinematic look – cultivated from Sony’s long experience in digital cinema production – plus enhanced operability and reliability that respond to the wide variety of filmmakers’ high demands.

Cinema Line includes the flagship digital cinema cameras VENICE and VENICE 2, highly acclaimed in the feature film and episodic production industry, the professional camera FX9, which is popular for documentary and drama production and the FX6, for run-and-gun action and content creation. With the addition of the FX30 and BURANO, Sony offers a true line up of versatile creative tools for all types of visual storytellers.

The new firmware updates showcase Sony’s commitment to its cinema line, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer to get them, although the company announced the coming update during BSC Expo 2024 in London, where Sony exhibited its extensive range of filmmaking technology.

The ILME-FX6 ver.5.0 firmware update is expected from May 2024 or later and will include:

The addition of 1.5x de-squeeze function for anamorphic lenses

Integrated high-quality 3D LUT processes inspired by the VENICE cinema camera, which allows for more accurate color processing

Monitor & Control App v2.0 features (ex. Waveform, False color)

Breathing Compensation Expansion: More lenses will be supported including 100-400 GM and the 200-600 G lenses

The firmware update for FX3 and FX30 is expected from September 2024 or later and will include:

Addition of Shutter Angle: Users will be able to choose from both Shutter Speed/Shutter Angle similar to what is available with the FX6

Ability to add clip flags to mark shots

SRT/RTMP/RTMPS support for live streaming via the Creator’s App

The firmware updates will be available free of charge starting in May 2024 for the FX6 ver.5.0 and the FX30/FX3 updates will be available starting in about September 2024.

… and presets for the Sony FX6

Now, if you have a Sony FX6 camera and want to try something new, you don’t need to wait. Sony just released presets for the FX6 camera. The presets are downloadable files that can be installed into your camera to make the most popular menu functions easy to access via the cameras assignable buttons.

This is Sony’s Team answer to those who think it is hard to navigate the menus – especially when you are just getting started or moving between cameras. They have created presets for the Sony FX30, FX3 and FX6 cameras and just announced a guide to use the presets on the FX6. So, without further ado, follow the link to find more information.