Designed for home studios, the Sony C-80, is a uni-directional condenser microphone ideal for vocal/voice recording, instrumental recording, vlogging, webcasting and podcasting.

The new microphone announced by Sony Electronics’ Pro Audio Division may well be an entry level model, but it builds upon the legacy of Sony’s professional microphones to offer high quality sound at an accessible price. In fact, this new product inherits the technology of its predecessors Sony’s revered C-800G and popular C-100 microphones, making high quality sound even more accessible.

By utilizing the microphone capsule derived from the C-100 and a two part metallic anti-vibrational body structure used in the C-800G, the Sony C-80 inherits the essence of these two industry standard models. It also features a dual diaphragm configuration that suppresses sonic changes with distance (proximity effect) and allows more stability in the vocal recording process and the “Noise Elimination Construction” developed for the C-800G/C-100 that prevents microphone body acoustic vibration, resulting in low noise and clear sound.

Sonic characteristics of the Sony C-80

Tight and rich mid-range capture provides a vocal sound with a clear core and presence, allowing vocals to stand out even when mixed with other instrumental sounds.

Realistic reproduction of the characteristics of an instrument, such as the sound of guitar strings and the resonance of the body.

Natural and clear vocal recording is achieved by suppressing boomy low frequencies and noise when close to the microphone.

“The Sony C-80 takes advantage of Sony’s heritage in professional audio, providing users with an affordable introductory model that incorporates high-end professional features,” said John Studdert, Head of Media Solutions, Sony Electronics. “With unrivaled sound quality and thoughtful construction, the C-80 is a great addition to any audio enthusiast’s microphone collection and a perfect complement to Sony’s full line of professional audio technologies.”

The Sony C-80 is planned to be available in November in the United States and Canada for a suggested price of $499 and joins Sony’s lineup of professional audio products including the MDR Series of headphones, wireless microphone systems, and portable field recorders.