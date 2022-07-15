Sony introduces the new small and lightweight ECM-G1 microphone designed to, says the company, enhance the standard of video recording through high-quality sound collection.

With ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection, the new Sony ECM-G1 microphone allows users to enjoy excellent sound quality when capturing content.

Sony continues to release microphones geared for distinct types of users, and the name of the ECM-G1 on Sony’s website is a clear sign of its intended public: it’s a Vlogger Shotgun Microphone. The ECM-G1 is a compact shotgun microphone, super-cardioid pickup for front-focused audio capture. Large-diameter (14.6 mm) microphone unit, enabling clear sound collection while suppressing noise. Captures human voices in a clear and easily audible manner, says Sony, adding that it is “perfect for vlogging and live streaming.”

Clear, high-quality sound plays an important role when capturing content for video. The ECM-G1 helps content creators by enhancing the standard of video recording with high quality sound, thanks to the already mentioned large-diameter (approx. 14.6mm) microphone capsule, providing clear sound collection whilst suppressing noise, greatly improving quality of video production.

The ECM-G1 includes a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors and has an optimized structure to suppress frequency vibration noise with anti-vibration dampers. When connected to a Sony camera equipped with the Multi Interface (MI) shoe, the cableless design even eliminates cable-transmitted vibration noise.

Cable-free operation

Sony notes that the new microphone offers two key characteristics: ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection. Clear sound collection from in front of the camera is emphasized with super-cardioid and ambient sound suppressed to ensure only wanted audio is captured – great for selfie shooting. Even when shooting indoors, the ECM-G1 is highly effective at reducing echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation resulting in clear conversation sound collection.

It should be noted that the unit’s directionality is achievable with only one microphone capsule, resulting in small physical size, while allowing sound from the desired frontal area to be emphasized more effectively than by a general unidirectional microphone. The frontal extent of the sound collection area is wider than that of super-directional microphones, but super-cardioid microphones are generally more compact.

The microphone’s MI Shoe support enables additional power options and cable-free operation for even greater flexibility. The power is supplied directly from the camera to the microphone – even when shooting with the vari-angle LCD monitor open horizontally. Ultra light, weighing just 1.2 ounces (34 g), and very compact, at 1 inch x 2 inches x 1.9 inches (W x H x D: 28.0mm x 50.8mm x 48.5mm), the ECM-G1 is ideally sized to never be left behind, meaning it can be used anywhere, anytime.

Compatible with a wide range of devices

The microphone’s compact size and weight provides flexibility and mobility, even when using gimbals and grips. In addition, due to its small size, the front of the microphone remains out of the frame, even when using a wide-angle lens. Its compact form factor also allows creators to easily look through the camera viewfinder without the microphone touching their forehead.

The new ECM-G1 also includes a microphone jack and recording cable (3.5 mm TRS – TRS cable), making it compatible with a wide range of devices with a 3.5mm mic jack, giving users the ultimate flexibility for various shooting requirements. It should be noted, though, that A commercially available conversion adapter may be required in some cases, and regarding device compatibility, those interested should refer to the respective device manufacturers’ specifications.

The Sony ECM-G1 will be available in August 2022 for approximately $150.00 USD and $190.00 CAD. Pre-sale is now open at a variety of Sony authorized dealers in North America, with an expected customer ship date of August 22, 2022.