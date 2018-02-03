Sony Adds Dual Base ISO To Their Soon To Ship VENICE

The VENICE will have two Base ISOs: 500 and 2500

By Brian Hallett February 03, 2018 News

The new version 1.0 features added to the VENICE will include support for Full-Frame 24x36mm recording in time for the camera to ship. Continuing on listening to customer feedback into the camera’s development, Sony is announcing several new capabilities including a “Dual Base ISO” mode. With 15+ stops of exposure latitude, VENICE will support an additional High Base ISO of 2500 utilizing the sensor’s unique physical attributes. Take that Panasonic! Maybe other camera manufacturers will follow suit. The Dual Base ISO takes advantage of Sony’s unique sensor for superb low light performance with great dynamic range – from 6 stops over to 9 stops under 18% middle gray which is pretty darn impressive.

VENICE

As a shooter, I was a little worried about the original base ISO of 500, but seeing Sony listening to customers and delivering a second base ISO of 2500 is comforting and makes the VENICE way more interesting as a purchase. I love the 6K Full-Frame capabilities as well as the multiple lens mount options. I think we might start seeing a few of these cameras floating around soon.

This new capability is a result of requests to increase exposure indexes at higher ISOs for night exteriors, dark interiors, working with slower lenses or where content needs to be graded in High Dynamic Range while maintaining the maximum shadow details.

An added benefit unique to VENICE is its built-in 8-step optical ND filter servo mechanism. This can emulate different ISO operating points when in High Base ISO 2500 and also maintains the extremely low levels of noise characteristics of the VENICE sensor. This new flexibility significantly expands the range of creative possibilities for production professionals.

VENICE also features new color science designed to deliver a soft tonal film look, with shadows and mid-tones having a natural response and the highlights preserving the dynamic range.

Sony has also developed the VENICE  camera menu simulator. This user-friendly tool is designed to give camera operators an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the camera’s operational workflow before using VENICE in production via an intuitive, elegant menu system.

Additional upcoming features and capabilities planned to be available later this year as free firmware upgrades in version 2.0 include:

  • 25p in 6K Full-Frame Mode will be added in Version 2
  • “False Color” has been moved from version 3 to version 2

VENICE WORKFLOW

The camera has an established workflow with support from Sony’s RAW Viewer v3, and third party vendors including Filmlight Baselight v5Davinci Resolve v14.3, andAssimilate Scratch v8.6 among others. Sony continues to work closely with all relevant third parties to ensure a cohesive workflow including editing, grading, color management, and dailies.

Another often requested feature is support for high frame rates, which Sony is working to implement and make available at a later date. YES! Give us more High Frame Rate options.

The latest public demonstration of VENICE is at the BSC Expo 2018, which begins today in Battersea, London. Internationally renowned British cinematographer Richard Blanshard will showcase Full-Frame content shot with the VENICE camera system. He will also deliver a seminar titled “Full-Frame shooting with CineAlta VENICE.”
VENICE

VENICE Key Features

  • True 36x24mm Full Frame imaging based on the photography standard that goes back 100 years
  • Built-in 8-Step Optical ND filter servo mechanism
  • Dual Base ISO mode, with High Base ISO 2500
  • New color science for appealing skin tones and graceful highlights.
  • Aspect ratio freedom: Full Frame 3:2 (1.5:1), 4K 4:3 full height anamorphic, spherical 17:9, 16:9.
  • Lens mount with 18mm flange depth opens up lens options (PL Lens mount included).
  • 15+ stops of exposure latitude
  • User-interchangeable sensor, requires removal of just six screws, enabling future upgrades and production flexibility.
  • 6K resolution (6048 x 4032) in Full Frame mode

The VENICE CineAlta motion picture camera system will be available this month, February 2018. VENICE version 2.0 firmware upgrades will be available in summer 2018.Optional licenses are required for Full Frame and anamorphic shooting. For more information about the VENICE platform, please visit www.sony.com/VENICE.


Tags:

Day 3 #28daysofquicktips 2018 – Track patching with the keyboard in Premiere Pro

Profile Picture

Brian Hallett

Brian Hallett, is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN, and an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from broadcast television news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. First and foremost, Brian is a cameraman and since 1999 his skills have allowed him to work for Spike TV, NBC, Fox, and CBS.

You Might Also Like

The Blackmagic Design URSA Broadcast Camera
News

The Blackmagic Design URSA Broadcast Camera

In their new camera announcement, Blackmagic Design dropped the “Mini” in the URSA Broadcast...
Teradek RT: wireless lens control for filmmakers
News

Teradek RT: wireless lens control for filmmakers

Manufactured in the USA and sold by Teradek, the new product line, known as...
VariCam LT 4K ‘Ready for Live’ assignments
News

VariCam LT 4K ‘Ready for Live’ assignments

Panasonic’s VariCam LT 4K camera has a new firmware update that sets the cinema...
Sony RX0: multi-view shooting expanded
News

Sony RX0: multi-view shooting expanded

First announced at IFA 2017, the RX0 compact camera gets new wired and wireless...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar