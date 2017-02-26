SLR Magic Announces 8mm F4 Micro 4/3 Lens For Aerials

SLR Magic announced an ultra wide 8mm F4 Micro 4/3 lens designed for gimbals, 360VR, and Drones cameras. For Micro 4/3 cameras, like the Panasonic GH5, the SLR Magic 8mm F4 field of view should correspond to a 16mm lens on 35mm formats. Like all of SLR Magic lenses, the new 8mm F4 is all manual with zero autofocus or electronics. After an initial bit of research, the new 8mm F4 looks to be made for drone work on the DJI Inspire 1 and 2.

As you can see in the photos of the 8mm F4 SLR Magic lens was not made for fast focus changes. This is a “set and go” kind of lens where zone focusing is a must to master. The lens sports a locking screw to prevent any kind of focus shifting while the lens is in operation. This kind of feature is especially useful when shooting from a drone.

SLR Magic designed the 8mm F4 so the lens would be lighter than other super wide angle lenses. With a weight of just under 4oz the SLR Magic lens is capable of behind hoisted aloft with DJI’s Inspire 1 and Inspire 2 drones with X5 series cameras. The SLR Magic Image Enhancer Pro 52mm Optional filter is required to help balance the lens when used with DJI Inspire drone.

Like any lens, the SLR Magic 8mm F4 can be used in a number of different applications. While the 8mm lens looks to be made for drone work the ultra-wide lens can also be a great lens for interior, landscape, and architectural photography.

The SLR Magic 8mm F4 (MSRP: $349 US) will be available from authorized SLR Magic dealers starting March 2017.

Technical Data SLR Magic 8mm F4

Lens Type: Ultra wide-angle lens

Compatible Cameras: All micro four thirds mount cameras

Dimensions: Length to bayonet mount: approx. 41.4mm (approx. 1.63in)

Largest diameter: approx. 46.1mm (approx. 1.81in) Weight: approx. 110g (approx. 3.9oz)

Optical Design: 9 elements in 8 groups

Distance Settings: Distance range: 0.10m to ∞

Aperture: Manually controlled diaphragm, 7 aperture blades, Lowest value 16

Angle of view: 140 degrees

Bayonet: micro four thirds

Filter Mount: Internal thread for 43mm filters. Filter mount rotates while focusing.

Filter adapter (included) for 52mm filters

Was This Post Helpful: