Announcing the New Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art lens

SIGMA announced the new SIGMA 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art lens, a compact, ultra-fast standard prime lens for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. The new SIGMA 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art is the brightest in the SIGMA 50mm prime lens lineup while delivering high optical performance from its widest aperture.

The F1.2 maximum aperture allows photographers to actively take advantage of the large bokeh effect and shoot handheld with a wide aperture in low-light situations. Thanks to the excellent correction of various aberrations such as spherical aberration, sagittal coma flare, and axial chromatic aberration, along with SIGMA’s first 13-blade rounded diaphragm, which maintains a circular bokeh effect even when the aperture is stopped down, this lens delivers beautiful imaging characteristics.

Dual HLA-driven floating focusing, with one group near the front of the lens and one group near the back, provides stable optical performance from close to distant focus. The design also minimizes focus breathing, with very little change in the angle of view as focal distance changes, which is helpful for video capture. The dual floating HLA autofocus achieves focus smoothly, swiftly, and silently for both still and video, and the manual focus ring can be assigned to be linear or non-linear response on compatible L-Mount cameras.

Despite the fast aperture, the SIGMA 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art lens is the lightest in its class* (Full-frame mirrorless 50mm F1.2 lenses as of March 2024) and 30% smaller than the SIGMA 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art lens. It is very similar in size and weight to the SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens, which was achieved in part by streamlining the optical system.

As a DG DN Art lens designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless camera systems, the SIGMA 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art is built with a dust—and splash-resistant structure, a water—and oil-repellent coating on the front lens element, and a durable brass bayonet mount. It also features a click/de-click and lockable aperture ring, an AFL button, and an AF/MF switch.

The SIGMA 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art has been designed with an emphasis on high resolution from the maximum aperture to the full focus range and large, beautiful bokeh expression. The contrast between the sharpness of the focus surface and the melting bokeh effect creates a three-dimensional effect thanks to its F1.2 aperture. In addition, the 13-blade diaphragm allows for beautiful bokeh expressions. Focus breathing is also well-suppressed that the F1.2 rendering can be fully utilized in video recording.

Brightness of F1.2

The latest optical design achieves high resolving power with each aberration thoroughly suppressed from the maximum aperture. The lens is capable of rendering details without color bleeding in any situation. In addition, the incorporated floating focus is advantageous in improving short-range performance, ensuring a stable, high-level image quality throughout the entire range from the minimum focusing distance to infinity.

Rounded diaphragm with 13 blades

The lens incorporates SIGMA’s first 13-blade diaphragm, which maintains a circular shape even when stopped down from the maximum aperture. The surface accuracy of the aspherical lens has been enhanced to the utmost to enable smooth and beautiful round bokeh expressions.

Designed to minimize focus breathing

Optimization of the focus group arrangement and aspherical shape significantly suppresses focus breathing. The change in angle of view due to focus shift is minimized, creating a natural-looking focus shift when recording video.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, are addressed under all conditions of incident light, based on the most advanced simulation technology. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

Dual HLA incorporating a new system

A new system was developed that significantly reduces the volume while maintaining the same thrust of the HLA, which is characterized by its high driving accuracy and quietness, and is featured in each of the two focus groups. This technological innovation has realized both high-speed autofocus and a compact lens body.

Lens construction and mechanical design

Each piece of glass is made as thin as possible while employing glasses with a high refractive index and four aspherical lenses. The high level of production technology at SIGMA’s only manufacturing base, the Aizu factory, provides the exacting precision necessary for processing these thin glass elements and making this mass production possible. In addition, the floating focus ensures high performance while shortening the overall length, resulting in a compact lens. In the mechanical design phase, emphasis was placed on weight reduction. Through the systematic elimination of individual components, SIGMA attained the distinction of producing the lightest lens in its class, weighing a mere 745g / 26.3oz.

Various shooting assist functions

The lens is equipped with an AFL button which can be assigned to a range of functions via the menu on selected cameras. In addition to the aperture ring, the lens is equipped with an aperture ring lock switch and a click switch to turn the click on and off.

Dust and splash-resistant structure

In addition to a dust and splash resistant structure, the front element of the lens features a water and oil repellent coating, allowing users to shoot without concerns even in harsh outdoor environments. * The structure is designed to be dust and splash resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.

Offered in L-Mount and Sony E-mount versions, the lens will be available on April 18, 2024 at a retail price of $1,399 through authorized retail partners.

Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art Lens Features