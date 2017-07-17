The newest stars from Sigma in terms of prime lenses, the 14 and 135mm are available for individual purchase or as part of lens sets created with cinematographers in mind.

Sigma announced the availability of the two new lenses, full named Sigma Cine FF High Speed 14mm T2 and the Sigma Cine FF High Speed 135mm T2 prime lenses along with the price: $4,999.00 USD each. Optionally it is possible to buy them as part of two and seven lens sets for retail prices of $10,499.00 USD and $24,799.00 USD respectively.

The lens sets in offer are as follows:

Two lens set with case

Sigma 14mm T2 FF, 135mm T2 FF and a protective lens carrying case

Sigma 14mm T2 FF, 135mm T2 FF and a protective lens carrying case Seven lens set with two cases

Sigma 14mm T2 FF, 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF, 85mm T1.5 FF, 135mm T2 FF, and two protective lens carrying cases

Compatible with full-frame image sensors, these high-speed cine prime lenses are available for EF, E and PL mounts. Part of the family of CINE lenses from Sigma, they represent the company’s investment in a segment that expanded the three distinct lines introduced, under the name Global Vision, by Sigma in 2012: Art, Contemporary and Sport. In a short period of time Sigma has created a series of 10 lenses for cinematographers, and suggests the family may expand, in the future, to anamorphic lenses.

The wide-angle lens from the duo, the 14mm T2, is, according to Sigma, “the world’s first and only to offer an incredibly fast T2 at this ultra-wide angle focal length for full frame sensors. Bringing remarkable optical performance to the art of capturing moving images, the Sigma 14mm T2 offers cinematographers the opportunity for robust cinematic expression.“

For the second lens, the 135mm T2, Sigma claims “astonishing rendering performance unmatched by almost any lens on the market. Retaining the optical performance of Sigma’s original Art lens for the still photographer, this exceptional lens enables cinematographers to enjoy the highest image quality for shooting movies.“

Both lenses offer the following benefits and capabilities:

Bright, T2 full frame maximum aperture

Capable of resolving up to 8K

Available in Canon EF, Sony E & PL Mounts

180-degree focus rotation

The Sigma 14mm and 135mm lenses are fully compatible with full frame sensors. The addition of these lenses to the Sigma CINE lineup expands the FF High Speed Prime Line to a total of seven lenses, from a super-wide 14mm to a brilliantly sharp telephoto 135mm. Three zooms complement the actual offer.

