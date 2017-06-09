Sigma’s full-frame sensor compatible Cine zoom lens, 24-35mm T2.2 FF Zoom Cine, offering the resolving power and optical quality required for capturing video up to 8K is available for E and EF camera mount systems.

Sigma Cinema lenses were first mentioned here at ProVideo Coalition in July 2016, when the rumour that they would be presented at Photokina appeared across the web. The idea of Sigma having Cinema lenses was not new, as already in 2014 Sigma’s CEO Kazuto Yamaki suggested that the optics manufacturer would some day make its way into the cinema lens market. The goal seemed logic for a company that had completely changed its philosophy one year before, with the reorganization of its interchangeable lenses into three product lines: Contemporary, Art and Sports, A Cine line made completely sense!

Since the lenses were announced, Sigma has been demonstrating them at different events, and now confirms that the 24-35mm T2.2 FF Zoom Cine lens will begin shipping in June 2017 for a retail price of $4999.00 USD. Compatible with full-frame image sensors, the high-performance 24-35mm T2.2 FF offers the resolving power and optical quality required for capturing video up to 8K. A rare option for cinematographers, the 24-35mm T2.2 FF caters to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras’ image sensors, which are larger than Super 35, expanding the range of compatible cameras.

The Sigma 24-35mm T2.2 FF Zoom supports E and EF camera system mounts and is purpose built for filmmaking and for filmmakers shooting across a range of high-quality formats, as it is equipped with 4K, 6K and 8K capabilities. Crafted in Aizu, Japan, with each lens individually tested with Sigma’s own MTF measuring system “A1”, according to the company, the lens offer “superior optical performance”.

Designed for filmmakers at all levels, adds Sigma, “the Sigma Cine Lenses are suitable for student to indie to big-budget Hollywood productions. Filmmakers looking for high-quality, reliable lenses at attractive prices will find the lenses to be a perfect fit.“

With a constant T2.2 aperture throughout focal range, luminous paint markings to aid changing and operating in low light situations, a long focus rotation of 180 degrees and including manual linear iris control and electronic mounts for vital camera metadata, the lens features a mount with dist- and splash-proof construction and is, claims Sigma, “unbeatable value – the highest optical performance in its class and outstanding compact design”.

