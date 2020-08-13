Twelve weeks, 1,300 total unique submissions, over 180 honorable mentions and 24 total winning entries. Those are the numbers for the #SigmaShotAtHome photography and short film competition.

“Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad” and “Mano a Mano” are the Grand Prize winners of the photo and video contest Sigma Corporation of America created to lighten up the lockdown due to the pandemic.

When the competition started, the people at Sigma were hoping to bring a bit of inspiration into the world of photographers and cinematographers in such a dark time. They soon realized how much joy these artists were bringing to them as, the company states, “you all submitted such phenomenal work. We want to thank everyone who participated in this competition and who inspired us to keep creating.”

Over the span of twelve weeks, the #SigmaShotAtHome competition, which ProVideo Coalition announced, boasted over 1,300 total unique submissions resulting in over 180 honorable mentions and 24 total winning entries. The Grand Prize winners were chosen from this pool of monthly and weekly winners. Prizes throughout the contest ranged in value from $500-$2,100 and, in total, Sigma awarded nearly $23,000 worth of prize money and Sigma products.

The competition was open to all photographers and cinematographers within the U.S. regardless of experience level or brand preference. Entries were judged by a panel of Sigma photography and cinematography professionals based on creativity, originality and adherence to the theme of “shot at home.”

The Grand Prize winners

“When we launched this competition, our focus was to inspire photographers and cinematographers during a bleak point in our collective history. For Sigma to be able to help light the creative spark in so many creators and inspire award-winning work while under a nationwide ‘stay at home’ situation was truly rewarding for us as a company focused on visual artistry.” said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America.

The Grand Prize winners are Marcel Lecours, founder and Art Director at SimpleFly Creative, who won for his photo submission, Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad, and Marshall Victory, cinematographer, who won for his short film, Mano A Mano. Each winner will receive a SIGMA fp camera and 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lens.

The word to the winners

Here’s what the creators had to say about being the Grand Prize Winners and taking home the SIGMA fp + 45mm F2.8 DG DN lens:

“Winning the #SigmaShotAtHome contest grand prize has been a truly amazing experience. As a professional creative, I often suffer from Imposter Syndrome, so it really boosts my self confidence to know that my photo was selected as the winner from so many amazing entries.” said Marcel Lecour, Self Portrait of a Quarantined Dad.

“I’m incredibly grateful and honored to be Sigma’s Shot At Home Grand Prize Winner. I’m honestly inspired by the fellow filmmakers who have continued to create during these trying, but hopeful times. They’ve made me hungry for chocolate twists and cupcakes. They’ve made me wonder whether to draw facial hair on my utensils and whether I have the zen-like patience to watch a cactus bloom. They’ve made me want to rewatch Friday the 13th and Back to the Future. During these uncertain times, they’ve given me sunlight and made me want to learn how to skateboard… and thanks to Sigma, I’ll have a new tool in my hands to do so, the SIGMA fp. I guarantee you I’ll be using it. The painting’s on the wall.” said Marshall Victory, Mano a Mano

Check out the Winner’s Showcase to see all the winners, honorable mentions and prizes.