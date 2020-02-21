Announced at IBC2019, the new Sigma Mount Converter MC-31 is a converter that allows creatives to easily adapt PL-Mount cine lenses, which are widely used in filmmaking, for L-Mount cameras.

Sigma has a family of mount converters that allow users to use different lenses and cameras together. References like the MC-11, that allows you to use your SIGMA SA mount and SIGMA EOS mount interchangeable lenses with the Sony E-mount camera body or the MC-21 , that allows SIGMA SA mount and SIGMA’s CANON EF mount interchangeable lenses to be mounted on L-Mount cameras are examples of the “bridges” created by the company.

Those examples, though, come from the world of photography, despite the fact that they can used by filmmakers. The new Sigma Mount Converter MC-31, which was first announced at IBC 2019, is different, because it is designed with the PL-Mount in mind. Lenses with the PL-Mount are widely used in filmmaking, so having a solution that allows to use those lenses in other cameras makes absolute sense, as it expands the creative options available for different models.

A solution for Sigma, Panasonic and Leica cameras

The new Sigma Mount Converter MC-31, which will begin shipping on February 27 2020, with a retail price of $679, allows PL-Mount lenses to be used with L-Mount cameras such as the Sigma fp. It’s easy to understand that with this move Sigma wants to make sure that the small Sigma fp camera, which is presented as a video-centric solution from the company, will more easily be included in any list of optional cameras a filmmaker may use.

The Sigma Mount Converter MC-31 is not just for the Sigma fp, as it is also compatible with the L-Mount cameras from Panasonic and Leica. The L-Mount Alliance is a partnership between Leica Camera, Sigma and Panasonic, designed to provide photographers with one unified lens mount standard. Developed by Leica Camera, the L-Mount allows photographers to combine lenses and cameras made by any of the three partner companies. The Lumix S series from Panasonic is a family of cameras using the L-Mount, while Leica also has cameras using the common mount. Six cameras and 39 native lenses have been announced for the L-Mount by 2020.

Aluminum alloy body

The Sigma Mount Converter MC-31 expands the number of lenses usable with the L-Mount, by making the PL-Mount compatible with the cameras, something that filmmakers will appreciate. Designed for durability, its metal construction with aluminum alloy body, brass mount and locking ring ensures a secure connection between lens and camera.

Key Product Features:

Shim Adjustments

The MC-31 has shim adjustments on two points of the mount. The flange depth can be adjusted on the camera-side mount as well as the lens-side for proper calibration of both camera and lens accuracy.

The MC-31 has shim adjustments on two points of the mount. The flange depth can be adjusted on the camera-side mount as well as the lens-side for proper calibration of both camera and lens accuracy.

With an aluminum-alloy body and strong brass mount and locking ring, the MC-31 boasts excellent durability. It is also designed to be fastened on the mount of the Sigma fp with a screw thread, ensuring an even more secure connection between the lens and the camera. This allows users to shoot steady without the lens rattling even after long-term use.

With an aluminum-alloy body and strong brass mount and locking ring, the MC-31 boasts excellent durability. It is also designed to be fastened on the mount of the Sigma fp with a screw thread, ensuring an even more secure connection between the lens and the camera. This allows users to shoot steady without the lens rattling even after long-term use.

The removable tripod socket allows MC-31 to be attached to a tripod or other filmmaking accessories such as a camera cage.

The removable tripod socket allows MC-31 to be attached to a tripod or other filmmaking accessories such as a camera cage.

With the screw thread removed, the stopper of the locking ring is released. This makes it possible to use MC-31 with a PL mount lens that requires tighter mounting than the MC-31’s specifications, allowing the lens to lock securely in place on the converter.

With the screw thread removed, the stopper of the locking ring is released. This makes it possible to use MC-31 with a PL mount lens that requires tighter mounting than the MC-31's specifications, allowing the lens to lock securely in place on the converter.

The markings on the upper part of the converter are in the same luminous paint as the one used for Sigma Cine Lenses, helping make it easier to replace or adjust a lens in the dark.

