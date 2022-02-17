The camera lens manufacturer that has been endeavoring to invent unique lenses, Venus Optics is thrilled to add an L-mount option on Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO.

The smallest 2x macro lens in the Full Frame market and one of the stars in Venus Optics family of lenses, the Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO I is now available for L-mount.

Kicking out the traditional heavy bulky macro lens, the Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO is revolutionarily small. Built specifically for mirrorless full-frame cameras with a smaller f/5.6 aperture, the 85mm macro lens only weighs approximately 259g (9.1oz, Sony E) and with Φ53mm×81mm (2.09”x3.18”, Sony E) in size. Available in different mounts – Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony FE and Leica M -, it now appears as a L-mount lens, keeping to the same characteristics that make the lens unique.

The Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO for L-mount is only 259g (9.1oz) in weight and Φ63mm×84.51mm (2.48”x3.32”) in size. As a lens with 2X magnification, the lens itself is extremely tiny compared to other 1X macro lenses in the market, meaning it greatly reduces the burden of photographers.

If you’re looking for an extreme lightweight setup, such as using in a Bioblitz, this is the perfect solution. Venus Optics says “this lens would match the portable mirrorless camera body perfectly, making macro shooting a breeze while rendering pictures with excellent and outstanding image quality.”

3 extra-low dispersion elements

Designed with mirrorless cameras in mind, the Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO features a 28.55° angle of view for full frame and is the smallest 2x macro lens in the Full Frame market. The Leica M version, for example, weighs just around 252g (Leica M mount without caps and hood) which is super portable and handy for macro

shooters. It features an apochromatic (APO) characteristic that chromatic aberration at both ‘in-focus’ & ‘out-of-focus’ is compressed to minimum. The lens is able to focus from 2:1 magnification to infinity which can serve as both macro and portrait lens with great image quality.

The lens features 3 extra-low dispersion elements that eliminate the colour fringing at both in-focus and out-of-focus areas. Rendering stunning magnified pictures without chromatic aberration would be an extra convenience to photographers as it saves much time and effort on post-production. Internal focusing is also present, so the lens barrel does not extend when changing focus, making it easier to tackle macro subjects. Venus Optics says “it also prevents dust from getting into the lens.”

The L-mount version of Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO is now available, as well as other mounts from the official website of Venus Optics (http://www.venuslens.net/) and their authorized resellers. Recommended retail price in the US (without tax) is USD 449/pc (Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony FE, L mount) and USD 499/pc (Leica M). Pricing may vary in different countries.