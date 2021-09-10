Offered for L-mount and Sony E mount cameras, the new I series 24mm and 90mm lenses from SIGMA arrive as the company announces a new contest to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

SIGMA announces 24mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary and 90mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, two lenses that will be available for $639 each, late September.

First announced on December 1, 2020, the I Series lenses from SIGMA are compact, stylish prime lenses featuring machined metal barrels and lens hoods, manual aperture rings, and magnetic lens caps. The two lenses now announced, with focal lengths of 24 and 90mm, expand the line to six lenses.

The 24mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary premium compact prime, the latest prime lens to be added to SIGMA’s growing I series range, offers, according to the company, “superb optical performance, a bright F2 aperture, an all-metal build and a manual aperture ring. Designed from the ground up for mirrorless systems it feels perfectly-balanced on modern full-frame bodies, and boasts exceptional resolving power that can keep up with the latest ultra-high-resolution cameras.”

The lens’ advanced optical design, SIGMA continues, “produces sharp, high-contrast results from the center of the frame to the far corners, and together with its F2 aperture and wide angle-of-view it’s an excellent choice for night sky photography, events and interiors. Owing to its compact size the lens can be carried around effortlessly, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. The high quality, all-metal construction, which is found on all of SIGMA’s I series models, makes the experience of owning and operating this lens extremely satisfying.”

Focusing distance of 50cm

This new full-frame 24mm F2 prime is designed for photographers who need a sharp, fast, robust, wide-angle optic that will not weigh them down. It is available for L-Mount and Sony E-mount systems.

The brand new 90mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary premium compact prime now added to SIGMA’s growing I series range, also offers superb optical performance, a bright F2.8 aperture, an all-metal build and a manual aperture ring. Designed especially for mirrorless systems it feels well-balanced on modern full-frame bodies, and boasts exceptional resolving power that can keep up with the latest ultra-high-resolution cameras.

With its versatile mid-telephoto focal length, the lens is the longest I series lens yet, but still remains remarkably compact and light so is ideal for day-to-day use. SIGMA claims that “it is fully-optimized for mirrorless systems with ultra-fast and accurate AF performance, and it boasts outstanding optical capabilities. The rich, smooth bokeh makes for attractive backgrounds, which is perfect for portraits, and the minimum focusing distance of 50cm allows photographers to get closer to their subject.”

SIGMA’s 60th anniversary and a contest

This high-quality, everyday lens is able to bring scenes to life with its beautiful rendering and ultra-sharp optics, all in a portable, robust and tactile lens body.

Besides introducing the new lenses, SIGMA also announced it is celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary with a scholarship contest to mark this milestone in the company’s history.

SIGMA America President Mark Amri-Hamzeh explains: “This scholarship contest will award a total of $60,000 and is intended as a tribute to SIGMA’s founder and chairman, Michihiro Yamaki and all that he stood for, and the principles upon which the company was founded. Kazuto Yamaki, the founder’s son and current CEO, will also be honored for carrying on the tradition of SIGMA, adhering to the founding principles but also infusing creative innovation of the next generation. This will be done through a photography/film scholarship contest centered around creating images and films based on the core principles of SIGMA Corporation. We have chosen to offer this student scholarship contest to both recognize and encourage the next generation of visual artists.”

A total of $60,000 will be awarded to student photographers and filmmakers in four categories, each aligned with the core principles of the company. The four core principles upon which the contestants will be asked to draw their creative inspiration are: Authenticity, Precision, Inspiration, and Honor. All entries must be captured with SIGMA lenses and/or cameras for prize consideration.

The contest is open to students enrolled in college-level filmmaking and photography programs in the United States and District of Columbia. The entry period will run from October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021. Winners will be announced on or before November 5, 2021.

For more information about the contest, official rules and regulations, and entry information, please visit SIGMA60th.com.