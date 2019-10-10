News

Sigma fp: mirrorless cinema camera begins shipping on October 25

Sigma fp, the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera will cost $1,899  for the camera body alone. The native L-mount is capable of full-fledged video production.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes October 10, 2019

 

Attendees to the 2019 PhotoPlus Expo in New York City can see the all new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera in Sigma’s booth, #837. The camera will begin shipping on October 25.

Sigma announced the Sigma fp will make it to the market this October. The Sigma fp will retail for $1,899 for the camera body alone and $2,199 for the camera with the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens from authorized Sigma dealers. Those who can not wait to touch the camera, can visit Sigma’s booth (#837) at the 2019 PhotoPlus Expo, at the Javits Convention Center, New York City, where the camera will debut on October 24, in addition to Sigma’s full lens lineup.

The world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera attracted attention when it was announced, and is bound to conquer many hearts – and purses – with its sleek body and versatility. With dimensions of 112.6×69.9×45.3mm and body weight of 370g, the all-new Sigma fp is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera; it is equipped with a 24.6 megapixel Bayer full-frame sensor. Purpose-built with durability in mind, its dust and splash-proof body make it ideal for long hours in various shooting environments while the absence of a mechanical shutter removes the potential for noise and shutter shock while increasing reliability.

Sigma fp: cinema mirrorless begins shipping on October 25

Full-fledged video production camera

The Sigma fp is a photographer’s camera, and a videographer’s dream, with the camera alternating between still and cine shooting modes with a simple flip of a switch. Each mode comes with a specially designed operation system and displays, making it possible to concentrate on shooting in each mode, stress-free. With support for 12-bit CinemaDNG, the Sigma fp is capable of full-fledged video production, supporting external recording for RAW video data and 4K UHD/24fps recording.

Sigma says that the fp produces video data that can be used even in filmmaking. It also supports ALL-I recording which is optimal for editing H.264 compressed videos. For video output, it uses USB3.1 (GEN1), which allows a smooth data transmission to an external recording unit. As it also supports cinema camera-like user interfaces, the SIGMA fp is a camera that can be taken straight to video production settings.

The Sigma fp uses the L-mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter, and superior durability. In addition to the wide-ranging choices of Sigma lenses, other manufacturers’ lenses can be used through the L-Mount Alliance with Leica Camera AG and Panasonic Corporation. With the Sigma Mount Converter MC-21, Sigma SA mount and Sigma Canon EF mount lenses can also be used.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

PSA: Sony A7Riv can be remote controlled over a long distance

Canon adds 24p video capture to new cameras, now consumers want more

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Recapping IBC 2019
Post Production

Recapping IBC 2019

The IBC Show in Amsterdam is by far one of my favorite trade shows...
BenQ SW321C: a new monitor for professional image editing
News

BenQ SW321C: a new monitor for professional image editing

Featuring 99% Adobe RGB color gamut, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 97% DCI P3...
SIGMA shows at IBC 2019 the new “Classic Prime Line” Cinema lenses
News

SIGMA shows at IBC 2019 the new “Classic Prime Line” Cinema lenses

More new lenses for cinematographers are announced in time for IBC 2019: now Sigma...
Panasonic LUMIX S1H videocentric camera: live announcement today
News

Panasonic LUMIX S1H videocentric camera: live announcement today

The new Panasonic LUMIX S1H,  the world’s first camera capable of video recording at...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of