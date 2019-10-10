Attendees to the 2019 PhotoPlus Expo in New York City can see the all new Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera in Sigma’s booth, #837. The camera will begin shipping on October 25.

Sigma announced the Sigma fp will make it to the market this October. The Sigma fp will retail for $1,899 for the camera body alone and $2,199 for the camera with the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens from authorized Sigma dealers. Those who can not wait to touch the camera, can visit Sigma’s booth (#837) at the 2019 PhotoPlus Expo, at the Javits Convention Center, New York City, where the camera will debut on October 24, in addition to Sigma’s full lens lineup.

The world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera attracted attention when it was announced, and is bound to conquer many hearts – and purses – with its sleek body and versatility. With dimensions of 112.6×69.9×45.3mm and body weight of 370g, the all-new Sigma fp is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera; it is equipped with a 24.6 megapixel Bayer full-frame sensor. Purpose-built with durability in mind, its dust and splash-proof body make it ideal for long hours in various shooting environments while the absence of a mechanical shutter removes the potential for noise and shutter shock while increasing reliability.

Full-fledged video production camera

The Sigma fp is a photographer’s camera, and a videographer’s dream, with the camera alternating between still and cine shooting modes with a simple flip of a switch. Each mode comes with a specially designed operation system and displays, making it possible to concentrate on shooting in each mode, stress-free. With support for 12-bit CinemaDNG, the Sigma fp is capable of full-fledged video production, supporting external recording for RAW video data and 4K UHD/24fps recording.

Sigma says that the fp produces video data that can be used even in filmmaking. It also supports ALL-I recording which is optimal for editing H.264 compressed videos. For video output, it uses USB3.1 (GEN1), which allows a smooth data transmission to an external recording unit. As it also supports cinema camera-like user interfaces, the SIGMA fp is a camera that can be taken straight to video production settings.

The Sigma fp uses the L-mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter, and superior durability. In addition to the wide-ranging choices of Sigma lenses, other manufacturers’ lenses can be used through the L-Mount Alliance with Leica Camera AG and Panasonic Corporation. With the Sigma Mount Converter MC-21, Sigma SA mount and Sigma Canon EF mount lenses can also be used.

