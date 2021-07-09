Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

On todays episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast Kenny talks with cinematographers Daniel Claridge & Martin Dicicco about the documentary “Searchers.”

Daniel Claridge is a filmmaker, editor and cinematographer whose work includes both fiction and documentary film. Daniel’s most recent feature, The Queen’s Man (2020, co-directed with Andrew Coffman) premiered at the DOC NYC film festival. Prior to that, he wrote and edited Persuasion Machines (2020), a virtual reality experience that premiered at Sundance’s New Frontier Exhibition, and was a co-editor on the Netflix Documentary The Great Hack (2019). Daniel’s short films have played at a variety of film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

Martin DiCicco’s debut feature, ALL THAT PASSES BY THROUGH A WINDOW THAT DOESN’T OPEN (2017) won the Regard Neuf Award at Visions du Réel, the Cinematic Vision Award at the Camden IFF, and the Artistic Merit Prize of the Taiwan IDF. His short film, HERE THERE IS NO EARTH (2018) has been exhibited at the 56th New York Film Festival, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)’s Doc Fortnight and extensively internationally. He is an alum of the New York Film Festival’s Artist Academy and a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow. As a cinematographer, he shot the short docs PICKET LINE (dir. Cecilia Aldarondo) and CAMPERFORCE (dir. Brett Story) for Field of Vision, and was part of the directing team of UNDRAFTED, a 2016 Emmy nominee for Outstanding Documentary Series, and additional cinematography for Brett Story’s THE HOTTEST AUGUST (True/False, CPH:DOX). Most recently his work can be seen in Pacho Velez’s SEARCHERS, in the NEXT Competition of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.