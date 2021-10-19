To celebrate the 50th year since its foundation, Samyang’s introduces its first ‘All-In-One’ zoom lens, the AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE, designed not only for photography but also video shooting.

Samyang’s first auto focus standard zoom lens, the Samyang AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE, is not one more zoom: the company says it is different from other standard zoom lenses and is optimized for video shooting.

Here is the new Samyang AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE, announced as “a versatile, all-in-one zoom equipped with video specialty”. Yes, “video specialty” is the term used by Samyang to define its new lens, its very first zoom lens, available for Sony E-mount cameras. This Samyang (or Rokinon lens, depending on the market where it is sold) is the first of its kind amongst the Samyang lens lineup and, adds the company, is equipped with various functions optimized for video shooting that make different from other standard zoom lenses.

Photographers will appreciate what the lens has to offer, but Samyang makes it clear that video recording is where this lens excels. The company says that “the AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE has several features optimized for video shooting to effectively capture the trend change of users who need the flexibility of not only photography but also video shooting” claiming that “in addition to a zoom lens that reflects consumer needs for video shooting and video-specialized functions, Samyang exclusive accessories allow users to further enjoy functions available on existing professional Cine lenses with this new Samyang zoom lens.”

The Samyang AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE is a parfocal lens, meaning “the focus position does not change even when users zooming in or out, therefore, it meets the needs of shooting for both stills and videos for various purposes”. Samyang says that “you can get the video continuously maintaining focus on the subject when zooming in and out on MF mode” adding that “as the AF speed is carefully controlled during video recording, focus wobble is reduced, so very stable video recording is possible. Linear MF changes linearly in response to focus ring rotation, giving the user the control immediacy needed for fast, accurate manual focusing. And also the aperture ring moves smoothly and quietly, providing seamless, silent control for moviemaking.”

The Samyang Cine Kit

For videographers, a Samyang Cine Kit, available separately, is provided by the company. The Samyang Cine Kit, consisting of focus gearing, follow focus, and tripod mount, enables you to shoot professional video. With this Cine Kit, you can easily exchange the shooting system such as the lens or the follow focus, so it saves your time changing systems for shooting.

This kit is designed considering the user’s shooting environment, so maneuverability is very good, according to Samyang. For instance, an additional accessory is usually needed to utilize the rod, but a huge accessory like a cage is unnecessary when you have a Samyang Cine Kit.

As noted, photographers will also appreciate this new lens. The Samyang AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE zoom lens delivers a 24-70mm (wide-angle to short-telephoto) angle of view and a bright maximum aperture of F2.8 throughout the entire zoom range, as commonly utilized by full-frame camera users, so it can be used for diverse photos such as landscapes, portraits, and snaps. In particular, the optimum resolution is achieved through the optical design of 17 elements in 14 groups (2 ASP, 1 H-ASP, 3 HR, and 3 ED). Furthermore, the minimum focusing distance is just 0.35m (1.15ft), so it is possible to produce a unique perspective close to the subject.

‘All-In-One’ zoom lens

The bright aperture of the AF 24-70 F2.8 FE offers beautifully blurred background. The subject and background are effectively separated with shallow depth of field, creating impressive images highlighting the subject. The 9-blade circular aperture contributes natural-looking bokeh and the beautiful starburst effect.

Equipped with a Custom Switch on the barrel, shooting and operation are more intuitive and simpler. You can easily select various functions such as Aperture Control Mode or MF Mode from the Switch, and enjoy the shooting mode that suits your personal preference. Samyang says that more functions will be added through a firmware update in the future.

The new Samyang AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE is introduced as ‘All-In-One’ zoom lens for the following reasons:

1. Optimized features not only for outstanding still images but also for video shooting

2. Standard zoom angle of view from wide-angle to short-telephoto

3. A bright maximum aperture of F2.8 throughout the entire zoom range

4. The weather-sealing design and the custom switch, considering the user’s shooting environment and convenience

The lens is only available in limited markets now, apparently – Thailand! –, but once it is widely available, its suggested price will be around $1000.