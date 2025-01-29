Samsung is now a NASCAR Technology Partner and will provide cutting-edge digital displays to elevate the NASCAR fan experience, racing operations and enterprise processes.

Samsung’s The Wall is the centerpiece of the state-of-the-art control room in NASCAR’s 58,000 square-foot production facility, allowing officials to review comprehensive, real-time video, audio and data from the track.

The new control room sets the stage for NASCAR to remotely execute officiating in a precise and data-driven approach for large-scale races nationwide. During races, up to 24 officials in the room will use The Wall as their primary screen to access replays from the SBG Sports Software system, capable of aggregating up to 200 camera angles, all driver audio and voice-to-text transcription of team radio transmissions. The Wall’s true-to-life picture quality will deliver the footage and data with the finest level of detail, equipping remote officials with crisp and clear information to confidently make decisions on penalties and race results.

Samsung is now a NASCAR Technology Partner, in a multi-year partnership that will begin with the introduction of Samsung’s industry-leading displays and monitors for NASCAR Productions’ newly launched remote race control room, in NASCAR’s 58,000 square-foot production facility in Concord, N.C., where The Wall is a centerpiece.

The huge screen allows officials to review comprehensive, real-time video, audio and data from the track and remotely officiate races. The installation of The Wall spans an astounding 32 feet wide and nine feet high.

“Our indoor LED displays and monitors will help NASCAR fuel a new era of race-day precision from the first lap to the final stretch,” said David Phelps, Head of the Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “With superior visuals and real-time data, officials will experience unmatched clarity and insight into every moment of each race—offering a level of visibility that surpasses what they could see on-site at the track. This is just the beginning of our partnership as we help to pave the future of motorsports.”

Kicking off on Febuary 2

Remote officials in Concord, N.C., will remain fully immersed in the racing action via live feeds and intercom communications to consult with their counterparts at the track. The Wall’s large-scale display provides the officials with a real-time view of information as drivers make their laps and pit stops. The screen will showcase a variety of data, including feeds from onboard cameras, Engine Control Units (ECUs), optical tracking cameras, Pit Road Officiating (PRO) systems and official cameras positioned at the pit, start and finish lines, restart zones and other key locations.

Officials will use a range of Samsung monitors to gather and analyze insights, including 25 models of the 27-inch ViewFinity S6 high-resolution monitor and seven models of the 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitor. The ultra-wide, curved Odyssey G9 monitors offer extensive screen real estate for officials to simultaneously view and assess multiple data sources, enhancing their ability to efficiently support track operations.

“Remote Race Control will give NASCAR officials unparalleled views of more than 200 camera angles with multiple data points from every car that were previously not available,” said Steve Stum, NASCAR Vice President of Operations and Technical Production. “It will also allow us to make competition calls faster and more accurately than ever before to ultimately help improve the product.”

The remote race control room will be fully operational and revved up to support the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, kicking off with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2.