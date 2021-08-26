Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

It’s week three of lens month and this today we have a fantastic conversation with Tokina Cinema SVP Ryan Avery. Ryan has had an illustrious career in the industry including founding Veydra and co-founding LensFinder.com. In this conversation, Kenny and Ryan dive deep into the technical aspects of the lens industry as well as the art of cinematography. Enjoy the episode! Check out Tokina’s website and follow them on instagram at @tokinacinemausa