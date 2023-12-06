Runway is partnering with Getty Images to launch a new video model for enterprise customers, addressing companies’ ever-growing need for high-quality, customized content.

Runway’s collaboration with Getty Images, built around a new Runway <> Getty Images Model (RGM), will unlock new commercial uses and new video products for companies.

Last October Getty Images announced the launch of its own “commercially safe Generative AI offering” right after the company had warned its contributors that it does not accept files created using AI generative models. Now Getty Imags takes the next step into the discovery of the use of AI with a partnership with Runway, to offer a new video model for enterprise customers, addressing companies’ ever-growing need for high-quality, customized content.

According to the information shared by Runway, “this model will combine the power of Runway with Getty Images’ world-class fully licensed creative content library, providing a new way to bring ideas and stories to life through video in enterprise ready and safe ways.”

Runway has celebrated partnerships with different companies to bring the power of Runway and AI video generation to different platforms. Last October the company announced a partnerhip with Canva that made the complete power of Gen-2 accessible directly in Canva with its new Magic Media app, providing direct access to the best AI video generation model for Canva’s 150 million monthly users.

At the time the company said: “We are excited to expand access to cutting-edge AI models to a broader audience of teams, creators, artists and individuals seeking new ways to bring their ideas to life visually. Runway’s mission is to ensure that anyone anywhere can tell their stories, just as Canva aims to empower the world to design. We believe that deep learning techniques applied to audiovisual content will forever change art, creativity, and design tools. This partnership is an exciting step toward furthering that mission by putting Gen-2 into the hands of Canva users so they can add the power of video to their designs.”

Empower creators with a new generation of AI tools

Now Runway is partnering with Getty Images, as Runway’s AI research is ushering in new tools for global brands, enterprises and creatives to tell their stories, and shifting the storytelling paradigm. According to the company, “this new Runway <> Getty Images Model (RGM) will provide a baseline model upon which companies can build their own custom models for the generation of video content.

Runway enterprise customers will be able to fine-tune RGM using their own proprietary datasets. This enables companies in all fields — Hollywood studios, advertising, media, broadcasting, and more — to enhance their creative capabilities and provide new channels for video creation by powering entirely new content workflows and making it easy to craft delightful experiences tailored to enterprises’ styles and brand identities and to their unique audiences.

“Runway’s collaboration with Getty Images takes our mission to empower creators with a new generation of AI tools to a new level of creative control and customization” said Runway CEO and co-founder, Cristóbal Valenzuela. “This will unlock new commercial uses and new video products for companies, and we’re looking forward to seeing the outputs.”

“We’re excited to work with Runway to help enterprises further creativity and exploration with AI in responsible ways,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at Getty Images. “When you combine human talent and skill with powerful technology, the possibilities are tremendous, and that potential is particularly exciting when it comes to creating with video.”

Together, Runway and Getty Images will continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI and video generation, making it easier than ever for enterprises to produce professional, engaging, brand-aligned content. RGM will be available for commercial use in the coming months.