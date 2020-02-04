Roadies are an essential part of any band, and a roadieographer is a member of the group who is ultimately responsible for content creation, marketing, and storytelling. Now there is a kit for them!

Professional audio innovators Saramonic and world renown stabilization company Benro (both distributed by MAC Group) announced the availability of the Roadieographer Content Creation Series, presented as the world’s first complete content creation kits for musicians and bands. Or, to the content creator rersponsible for producing all the video and photographic materials used to promote a band, be it big or small.

Designed for solo artists, musicians, and bands, the Roadieographer Content Creation Series is available in 3 levels of kits that provide all of the tools needed for consistent professional content creation in audio, video, and photography. A Roadieographer plays in important part in turning a band or an artist into a brand, and that’s why large acts usually have teams of people constantly bombarding social media and websites with photos, videos, stories, and BTS footage. Those teams are not free, and those types of marketing campaigns can become expensive very quickly.

Compatible with both camera or smartphone

The Roadieographer Collection, while also usable big big outfits, appears to help smaller teams get their work done. The three kits available give the Roadieographer the tools needed to constantly and consistently create and market content. They and their loyal friends can now reach the furthest corners of the earth with professional looking content with little to no budget.

All kits can be utilized with either camera or smartphone setups, meaning you don’t necessarily need to have a camera to get the best results. A modern smartphone will suffice to create content. The kits provide the tools to help them stream, record, vlog, take photos, capture audio and more.

All of the kits start with a professional Benro Tourist Photo/Video Backpack, which are said to be “beer and tequila repellent. Water, too.” Padded and secure with foam modular inserts to fit any array, with waist strap and top handle, the backpack has pockets on the outside that stretch and secure tripods, mics stands, cables, etc. The equipment pocket opens from the back for “Subway Security”, and the backpack fits easily under aircraft or bus seat.

The three kits available

Here is the official description, from Saramonic and Benro, of the three kits in the Roadieographer Content Creation Series:

Kit 1: Roadieographer Content Creation Kit ($199)

This unique package allows the DIY at home or traveling musician/band to create and share their moments and music with fans and friends. Portable, easy to set up, and very compact, allowing you to capture everything from spontaneous concerts, intimate gigs, rehearsals and all your crazed fan moments.

Includes: Benro Backpack, Benro Pocket Tripod, Saramonic VMic Mini, Saramonic Smartphone Clamp, TRS/TRS and TRS/TRRS Cables.

This unique package allows the DIY at home or traveling musician/band to create and share their moments and music with fans and friends. Portable, easy to set up, and very compact, allowing you to capture everything from spontaneous concerts, intimate gigs, rehearsals and all your crazed fan moments. Includes: Benro Backpack, Benro Pocket Tripod, Saramonic VMic Mini, Saramonic Smartphone Clamp, TRS/TRS and TRS/TRRS Cables. Kit 2: Roadieographer Pro Content Creation Kit ($249)

Professional level content marketing tool kit for musicians and bands who are ready to invest in professional photography and videography tools to up their content game and provide better engagement with their fans. The Pro kit allows you to shoot either with Smartphone or Camera at live shows, on location, or in studio with confidence and stability. This leveled up kit allows you to capture all sorts of musical moments large and small with remarkable quality and ease.

Includes: Benro Backpack, Benro Slim Aluminum Travel Tripod, Saramonic VMic Mini, Saramonic Smartphone Clamp, TRS/TRS and TRS/TRRS Cables.

Professional level content marketing tool kit for musicians and bands who are ready to invest in professional photography and videography tools to up their content game and provide better engagement with their fans. The Pro kit allows you to shoot either with Smartphone or Camera at live shows, on location, or in studio with confidence and stability. This leveled up kit allows you to capture all sorts of musical moments large and small with remarkable quality and ease. Includes: Benro Backpack, Benro Slim Aluminum Travel Tripod, Saramonic VMic Mini, Saramonic Smartphone Clamp, TRS/TRS and TRS/TRRS Cables. Kit 3: Roadiographer Ultimate Content Creation Kit ($399)

Our ultimate content marketing tool kit for musicians and bands eager to invest in videography and photography tools to further their careers from Band to Brand. This kit delivers the power and the tools to shoot with multiple Smartphones or Camera combinations at live shows, on location, or in studio. Perfect for creating full-on music videos, merch shoots, fan appreciation moments or high quality BTS.

Includes: Benro Backpack, Benro Slim Aluminum Travel Tripod, Saramonic VMic Mini, Saramonic Smartphone Clamp, Saramonic SmartMic, Benro 3XS Lite Mobile Gimbal, TRS/TRS, TRS/TRRS and TRRS/TRRS Cables.

Shoot with multiple cameras

The kits now announced offer the Roadieographer the tools to create anything from videos of studio sessions to BTS on the road with 3XS Lite Gimbal or recording and/or streaming live shows, interviews, or podcasts. The list of content that can be created does not stop there, as pictures shot in studio or live, to use on the website and promotion events can also be captured using the support offered by the kits.

Owners of the Roadieographer Ultimate Content Creation Kit can also easily shoot with multiple smartphones or camera combinations at live shows, on location, or in studio. Perfect for creating full-on music videos, merch shoots, fan appreciation moments or high quality BTS.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now