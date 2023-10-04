Combining high-quality sound capture with a lightweight design, the new wireless microphones from Sony empower video content creators with the ability to achieve superior audio recording.

Sony Electronics expands its microphone portfolio with the introduction of the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones, along with the wireless streaming microphone ECM-S1.

Offering “exceptional sound quality, lightweight and unparalleled portability”, according to Sony, the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones, along with the wireless streaming microphone ECM-S1, give video content creators the ability to achieve superior audio recording across various shooting scenarios.

The ECM-W3 has a two-channel receiver and two microphones and the ECM-W3S has a one-channel receiver and one microphone. Both the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S are perfect for video content creators who work in a wide range of shooting scenarios such as Vlogs and interviews, where the user needs them to easily record high-quality voices even when shooting away from the camera.

For professional videographers and video content creators who require top-notch audio quality for shoots, livestreams, and podcasts, the ECM-S1 microphone is the ultimate tool, according to Sony. The microphone has a compact and lightweight body and is equipped with three 14 mm large-diameter capsules tuned to capture human voices naturally and with high-quality sound.

Its seamless connection to cameras, computers, and smartphones makes an indispensable asset for content creators seeking a dynamic and engaging audio-video experience. As audio can be recorded directly to the camera via a wireless connection, “sound and video lag” that sometimes occurs when sound and video are input separately to a distribution device during live streaming does not occur, thus delay compensation is not required.

“Sony’s ECM-W3, ECM-W3S, and ECM-S1 microphones embody the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics. “With these new offerings for microphones, Sony continues to push the boundaries of audio technology, empowering creators to achieve remarkable sound quality across various content creation avenues. We know that professional and hobbyists alike want to have the best audio quality and we are continuing to offer solutions for this.”

The ECM-S1 wireless microphone is now available, while ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones will follow in November 2023. Prices are $469.99 USD, $629.99 CAN for the ECM-W3 model, $349.99, $469.99 CAN for the ECM-W3S Wireless Microphone and $419.99 USD, $569.99 CAN for the ECM-S1 Wireless/Streaming Microphone.