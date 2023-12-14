A leading maker of quality products for sound recording professionals, K-Tek added a new backpack to its Stingray BackPack X systems. The new solution is tailored for a one-person-band.

Just in time for the holiday season, K-Tek announces a new Stingray BackPack X with integrated harness, and you can choose one of two colors: orange or purple.

Available with orange highlights / interior or, alternatively, purple highlights / interior, the new K-Tek Stingray BackPack X maximizes utility and consolidation with an adjustable, integrated front-facing harness for a fully packed audio mixer bag. Conveniently built-in, it allows an operator to easily move the mixer bag from the storage pouch directly into the operating position, by snap-hooking it to the front of the pack.

K-Tek says that the bag, with a 20-liter capacity, “is tailored for a one-person-band or traveling news reporter — to carry all their recording needs in the most comfortable, compact, and secure way. This workhorse offers ample storage space for a mixer bag, extra audio gear, laptop, and other supplies.”

The pack features three roomy zippered sections including a padded pocket for a 17” laptop, smaller mesh pockets, a fold-away boom cup holder, and multiple MOLLE straps for a range of gear and accessories. The Stingray Front Pouch (sold separately) easily attaches to the BackPack X’s MOLLE straps for increased storage space. K-Tek says that the backpack is compatible with K-Tek Mixer Bags including Stingray Junior X, Small, Large and MixPro.

Made of heavy-duty black nylon, the Stingray BackPack X is strong, durable, and moisture resistant. As noted above, it is offered with a choice of orange (KSBPX) or purple (KSBPXP) lining and detailing. A detachable raincover provides additional protection.

Stingray BackPack X systems are individually priced at $367.50 MSRP. Both are compatible with matching K-Tek Stingray Mixer Bags including Junior X Audio Mixer Recording bags (Small and Large) and MixPro. All are available for purchase from K-Tek authorized dealers worldwide. For more information contact https://ktekpro.com/