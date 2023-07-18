Manufactured and supported in the USA, in the original K-Tek shop in Vista, California, K-Tek booms have a new model, the KC108, for novice boom operators or tight budget crews.

K-Tek adds a new option to its line of Avalon telescoping poles with the 5-Section Essential Boompole (KC108), wich collapses to a compact 29.5″ (74.9 cm) and extends to 9 feet (275 cm).

Known for setting the standard for modern boom poles, K-Tek adds a new option to its line of Avalon telescoping poles, in the shape of the KC108, a 5-section essential boom pole, designed to fulfill the diverse sound needs of professional content creators and sound boom operators.

According to K-Tek, its Avalon Essential Boompoles “offer quality at an incredible value. Marrying the budget friendly Avalon line with our new proprietary composite material, these boompoles are the perfect choice for someone who wants a lighter option to the Avalon Aluminum poles, without jumping all the way to our graphite Boompoles or our premium, modular & tool-free Mighty Booms.”

K-Tek KC108

K-Tek says that the new product, which collapses to a compact 29.5″ (74.9 cm) and extends to 9 feet (275 cm), is a lightweight pole useful for novice boom operators to cost-effectively hone their skills and for tight budget crews to benefit from professional style gear.

Made in the USA with K-Tek’s new proprietary high-density tubing, the Essential KC108 boompole weighs just 1.2 pounds (544 g) yet is extremely rugged. It features a 3/8″-16 male thread fixed top attachment for external cabling and anodized surface collars which provide a firm grip and smooth feel when engaging. Thanks to the tube’s sleek finish, each section easily glides open and closed.

When collapsed the Essential conveniently fits in a standard 1650 and 1637 Peli-Case, or medium-sized luggage for easy travel. The KC108 Essential Avalon Boom pole has an MSRP of $199.99. From the top-of-the-line Mighty Boom to the midrange Avalon to the new Essential, K-Tek poles are manufactured and supported in the USA, in the original K-Tek shop in Vista, California.