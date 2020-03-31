fbpx
K-Tek Interview Pole Boom: keep your distance

The new “social distancing” rules apply to interviews too, so K-Tek developed a specialized, new boompole that doubles as an extended handgrip ideal for newsmedia interview situations.

Jose Antunes March 31, 2020

K-Tek introduced a new K-Tek Klassic Interview Boom Pole designed to keep 6’ distance for safer news interviews.

K-Tek Interview Pole Boom: keep your distanceFor times when it is necessary to “keep your distance,” the new fully professional pole from K-Tek extends to 6’/1.84m to provide ample social distance between interviewer and interviewee and also lets the interviewer stay out of frame when required.

This 2-section pole not only offers a reach of 6′ (1.84m), but it collapses down to a handy 3’ 2″/98cm and weighs just 10-oz/285g. Made with the same durable graphite as other K-Tek professional Boom poles, the Interviewer Pole extends quickly and stays rigid. It retracts just as fast, ready to move on to the next interview.

The K-Tek Interview Pole is a specialized, new Boompole that doubles as an Extended Handgrip ideal for Newsmedia interview situations. This allows for the journalist to keep a safe distance from the interviewee and stay out of frame when needed.

K-Tek Interview Pole Boom

The Interview Pole comes standard with a 3/8″ threaded stud and a 5/8″ adapter insert. It is compatible with all professional shock mounts and microphone clamps (with 3/8″ or 5/8″ attachment) for handheld microphones. A foam grip provides comfortable handling.

The Interview Boom Pole (KIP) has a list price of $129.95. Like the rest of the K-Tek family, the Interview Pole is available from authorized K-Tek dealers. For more information visit www.ktekpro.com

Dimensions and Weights

  • Collapsed Length: 38.5″ (98cm)
  • Extended Length: 6’0″ (184cm)
  • No. of Sections: 2
  • Product Weight: 0.65 lbs (285g)
  • Top Attachment: 3/8″ – 16 male thread (5/8″ adapter included)
  • Bottom Attachment: Foam Grip

Specifications

  • Extreme light weight – Graphite (Carbon) Fiber
  • Sections: 2
  • Rigid
  • Foam grip
  • 3/8″ threaded stud
  • 5/8″ threaded adapter
  • Fits all Microphone clips and shockmounts with a 3/8″ or 5/8″ thread

