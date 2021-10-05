Lowepro completes their innovative Photosport III Series with the addition of the PhotoSport PRO, available in two sizes, designed for the most challenging photographic journeys.

If you love the outdoors and are also concerned for the environment, Lowepro has new carrying solutions for you: the new PhotoSport PRO, and the Runabout daypack, built with recycled fabrics.

Anyone who loves the outdoors surely has a lot of concern for the environment. That is why the PhotoSport PRO backpacks join Lowepro’s green line label in which all gear carrying solutions are made from recycled fabrics. Each variant comes with a loading bar indicator that contains information about the percentage of recycled fabrics in the product. Some materials are 100% recycled. The specific xx% percentage of each item accounts for all the fabric panels.

This professional backpack line is offered in 2 sizes: 55 and 70 liters, both made to carry a full frame mirrorless or DSLR camera with a vertical grip and attached 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, with room for 2 additional lenses or a portable camera drone and accessories. Both bags are made to carry hiking and camping essentials such as a sleeping bag, a tent, meal camp, jacket, and trekking poles enough for the needs of a multiple day journey.

Each variant is available with a choice of two sizes of shoulder straps. S-M straps are designed to fit smaller torsos better. The straps have slightly more curve and a shorter length. M-L straps are designed to fit larger torsos better. The straps are longer and less curved. Foam is strategically perforated for flexibility where you need it and more padding where it helps most. Each backpack comes with a modular GearUp PRO XL, accessible from both a front and a back access door, and serves as a removable camera compartment as well as provides added protection from impact and moisture.

An adaptive carrying solution

The PhotoSport PRO backpacks consist of 85% (BP 55L) and 86% (BP70L) recycled fabric while the GearUP PRO XL and L consist of 50% and 47% respectively. This percentage is measured as recycled yarn content by surface area as percent of total fabric surface area. The Runabout daypack is made up of 84% recycled fabric as well. As the brand continues to grow supporting photographers and travelers through any photographic endeavor, Lowepro carries its community of photographers towards a direction committed to preserving and protecting the environment on which we set foot on each journey that begins with a packed bag.

An outdoor photographer requires carrying solutions that adapt to what the situation calls for. As the PhotoSport PRO backpacks allow the photographer to bring anything and everything needed for the journey, they also offer an adaptive carrying solution. Not all the equipment has to be carried throughout the adventure. Once at basecamp, the GearUp Pro XL can be removed from the entire backpack to be brought for when the photography happens.

The 18L Runabout daypack

The backpack comes with an array of straps that allows added modularity in carrying the GearUp Pro individually, or to make additional attachments. The GearUp Pro XL from LowePro can also be purchased individually, along with the GearUp Pro L variant which is only sold separately. The 18L Runabout daypack to be sold separately as well, is a portable backpack which is folded to a minimal size and expanded to carry the entire camera compartment as a stand-alone camera bag while all other equipment is left at basecamp.

Prices for the new products start at $79.99 for the RunAbout Backpack 18L all the way up to $499.99 for the PhotoSport PRO 70L AW III. The new products expand a line up based on a 50-year legacy of creating protective gear-carrying solutions for adventure photographers, content creators, explorers and travellers. The PhotoSport PRO collection will be available worldwide by October 2021.