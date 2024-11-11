Designed to perfectly meet the needs of photographers, videographers and content creators, the new ProTactic III backpacks and bags from Lowepro adapt to every moment.

Made with up to 93% recycled fabrics, the iconic ProTactic III colection from Lowepro has been field-tested for durability, as it was built to withstand the test of time.

If you’re a nature photographer or videographer, the backpack or bag you choose matters: the ProTactic III collection is made with up to 93% recycled fabrics, continuing the company’s Green Line project, that underscores its dedication to the environment. This initiative reflects Lowepro’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon emissions and minimize the use of virgin materials.

The next generation of Lowepro’s iconic ProTactic III offers greater adaptability, comfort and durability for professional photographers. The company says that the updated collection was “designed to perfectly meet the needs of photographers, videographers and content creators seeking greater comfort, compatibility and longevity from their kit, it enables them to adapt to every moment.”

The iconic BP 450

The collection’s 12 new products offer a unique modular bag system for carrying cameras and accessories. Offering maximum adaptability, the lineup includes 4 backpacks, 2 slings, a contoured padded utility belt, 2 utility pouches, a bottle pouch, a smartphone pouch, and a quick straps kit.

Versatile and customizable, the series is equipped with Lowepro’s SlipLock connection system, enabling photographers to build and adapt their kits to best suit any shoot.

Key to the range are the iconic BP 450 and BP 350 backpacks. These backpacks continue to offer four access points, dual side doors for quick access, a wide top opening for telephoto lenses, and full back access for comprehensive gear organization. Enhancements requested by photographers have been incorporated, and the updated features include:

A new, adaptive harness for greater carrying comfort

A webbing attach system that sits higher on the bag, making it easier to carry a large tripod

An innovative fully-moulded divider system, that’s more adaptable for greater flexibility

Additional exterior pockets

Ergonomically designed to offer optimal comfort in action, the Lowepro ProTactic III collection helps the user to distribute and carry the gear they need in the most comfortable way, so every photographer can work smart while working hard.

The collection is further expanded with the new ProTactic Lite Collection: perfect for photographers during off-hours, these bags adapt to various needs. They can carry a small kit for scouting, or a laptop and drives for editing on-the-go. Ideal for occasions where a camera is expected, they seamlessly blend functionality and compactness.

Lowepro is committed to creating bags that stand the test of time, helping photographers make environmentally conscious choices. The Lowepro ProTactic III collection, rigorously tested for strength and durability both in the field and the lab, exemplifies this commitment to longevity.