GITZO believes it is time to stop our throwaway culture by designing products that reduce our impact on the environment. The new forever repairable tripod and sustainable backpack are a sign of change.

Photographers have long been stewards of the great outdoors. Their images allowed the world to discover the beauty of distant places, but also revealed the destruction of the natural world that inspires us. Through our throwaway culture, we’ve all negatively impacted the environment. GITZO wants to change all that, and the company designed the GITZO Légende travel tripod and backpack, a pair that aims to change the industry: it’s forever repairable, comes with an unlimited warranty and is sustainably designed.

GITZO says this is a modern approach to bag design. The company set out to produce the most sustainable bag it could and challenge traditional thinking on materials. With 5% of recycled fabrics it uses eco-friendly leather. The tripod, GITZO says, is “the best tripod we could make” a three-legged friend with every part repairable, backed by an unlimited warranty and built for a lifetime of adventures. Besides having 100% parts replaceable and forever repairable the tripod has 70% of parts user replaceable and is self serviceable.

A Légend at Indiegogo

It’s time to meet Légende travel photography gear designed to last. Made from premium eco-friendly materials and offering free spare parts and an unlimited warranty. Légende offers content creators peace of mind with high-quality gear they can depend on. The tripod and backpack are on Indiegogo now, a crowdfunding campaign just launched. GITZO announced that 5% of campaign proceeds are donated to Wild Shots Outreach, providing education and scholarship programs for young people bordering the Kruger National Park, opening up employment opportunities in the environmental conservation field.

All Légende tripods and backpacks ordered from Indiegogo come with an unlimited warranty, says GITZO, adding that “if you discover defects in material or workmanship, we will repair it, send a new part, or replace it, free of charge.” The campaign has a Super Early Bird offer, with the GITZO Légende tripod and backpack as well as a GITZO Mini Traveler! for $699 instead of the regular price of $1,227, a 43% reduction, and free shipping and duties. Only 100 units are available for that specific promotion so if you want one… follow the link to the GITZO Légend campaign at Indiegogo. There are other campaign options available. Remember the old saying: Legends are forever!

This is an Indiegogo campaign that has already reached and surpassed its goal. Immediately after it started close to 100 backers pledged more than €52,000 when the initial goal was €16,634. That’s close to 250% more than GITZO set as the goal, and there are still 41 days to go.

The company says that it will ship the tripod and backpack to the following countries: US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, China, Australia, Canada, Spain, Sweden, and Norway. Shipping of orders will begin in June 2020.