Here is my review of the RØDE NT1 Signature Series condenser studio microphone (U$159 including shockmount and pop filter). Today, our Australian friends announced the NT1 Signature Series, the latest edition of RØDE’s iconic original studio condenser microphone. With over 6 million units sold in its 30-year history, RØDE says that the NT1 is the world’s most popular studio microphone. The NT1 Signature Series arrives hot on the heels of the recent NT1 5th Generation (my review is pending), which fused the classic sound signature of the NT1 with cutting-edge technology, such as its world-first Dual Connect output for both XLR and USB connectivity, a 32-bit float digital output, and on-board DSP. With the 5th Generation, the analog circuitry of the NT1 was also upgraded to deliver lower noise, higher SPL handling capabilities, an extremely smooth frequency response and a tightly controlled pickup pattern. Now the NT1 Signature Series joins the NT1 5th Generation in RØDE’s current NT1 range, offering these same high-performance specs and the classic NT1 sound signature, with the original XLR-only design of previous generations. Ahead are more information and my test recording.

For the first time ever, the NT1 Signature Series also offers the NT1 in a range of limited-edition colors including red, green, purple, pink and blue, allowing creators to express their signature style in both sound and color.

Key features of the NT1 Signature Series:

RØDE HF6 large-diaphragm (1-inch) condenser capsule, precision engineered to sub-micron tolerances

Tight cardioid polar pattern

Classic NT1 sound signature – rich, warm bass, detailed midrange and sparkling highs for exceptional performance in a wide range of studio applications

Smooth frequency response and high sensitivity

Extremely low noise (4dBA) – the world’s quietest studio condenser microphone

High SPL handling capabilities (142dB) for capturing very loud sounds

Studio-grade shock mount and pop filter

Premium XLR cable included

Available in classic black or a range of limited-edition colors, including red, green, purple, pink and blue

Rugged aluminum body and high-grade finishes – highly resistant to scuffs and scratches

10-year warranty

Designed and made in RØDE’s precision manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia

First released in the palindromic year 1991, the NT1 was RØDE’s very first microphone. Conceived in a pivotal era for home musicians where new technologies were making it easier than ever to capture studio-quality recordings in a bedroom, the NT1 quickly became the industry-standard studio mic for a new generation of DIY creators. Since then, the NT1 has gone through multiple transformations, including the legendary NT1-A, the best-selling fourth generation black NT1, and most recently, the ground-breaking NT1 5th Generation. The NT1 Signature Series carries on the legacy of this iconic microphone, delivering the same quality and affordability that creators have come to expect from an NT1, with improved performance and a fresh aesthetic.

According to RØDE, the NT1 Signature Series offers the same warm, silky character that has made the NT1 the go-to microphone for everyone from musicians to voice over artists and other content creators. It features RØDE’s HF6 capsule, which is precision engineered to sub-micron tolerances to ensure the utmost consistency in tonality and frequency response, and is internally shock-mounted for minimizing vibrations. Enhanced circuitry delivers high SPL handling capabilities for maximum flexibility in the studio and an astonishingly low self-noise of just 4dBA, making it the world’s quietest studio condenser microphone alongside the NT1 5th Generation.

In addition to black, the NT1 Signature Series comes in a range of vibrant colors, including red, green, purple, pink and blue. This is the first time the NT1 has been available in colors other than the classic black or silver, allowing creators to pick the perfect mic to match their signature style. This colored range will be available in limited quantities exclusively from RØDE.

The NT1 Signature Series is made from premium components in RØDE’s precision manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia, and is backed by RØDE’s industry-leading 10-year warranty. Each microphone also comes with a shock mount, pop filter and a premium XLR cable.

Test recording 1 (flat) with standard included pop filter

The above recording is uncompressed WAV, 48 kHz. Especially if you listen with headphones, you will indeed hear some of the room and reverb.

Test recording 1, after one-click processing with Descript «Studio Sound»

This recording is the same one you heard above, after the one-click «StudioSound» from Descript.

Test recording 2 (flat) with optional WS2 windscreen instead

The above recording is uncompressed WAV, 48 kHz. Especially if you listen with headphones, you will indeed hear some of the room and reverb.

Test recording 2, after one-click processing with Descript «Studio Sound»

This recording is the same one you heard above, after the one-click «StudioSound» from Descript.

Ratings

Build quality and appearance (in its category)

Sound quality

Conclusions

The NTI Signature Series from RØDE sounds amazing for its price of U$159. Considering that it is a condenser microphone, as long as you already own a recorder, camera or XLR interface with 48 volts phantom power, I highly recommend it for single-microphone recordings per location, especially if you either have a treated environment or have access to software to reduce or eliminate room noise and reverb, i.e. the one-click «StudioSound» from Descript (which you heard above) or Hush. If you currently don’t have a suitable recorder, camera or XLR interface with 48 volts of phantom power, then you must consider getting one of those, or instead get a USB mic like the ones I have reviewed and continue to review, including the upcoming NT1 5th Generation (condenser) and the PodMic USB (dynamic).

