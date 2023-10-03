Retouch4me recognizes the tones of a reference image and applies them to photos, streamlining the photo editing process. Now imagine that – and more – can be done for video…

Join the mailing list and the company will tell you when the first AI Retouch4me plugin for healing video becomes more than a promise. Meanwhile, have fun with the Color Match Plugin from Retouch4me.

The team working on the Retouch4me Heal OFX Video Plugin has yet to share more information with ProVideo Coalition, but the promise of a new app able to help videographers is clearly mentioned on the company’s website, with a final note: leave your email to become the first user and get a discount!

With a strong focus on automation, Retouch4me harnesses the power of AI-powered plugins to revolutionize the editing process and create innovative editing software solutions. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, Retouch4me empowers photographers and videographers to achieve professional-quality results.

While you wait for the new plugin, if you want to check what the technology behind Retouch4me apps does, nothing better than to try the company’s Color Match Plugin for Reference-Based Editing, which recognizes the tones of a reference image and applies them to photos, streamlining the photo editing process for professional photographers and retouchers. This cutting-edge software has become a valuable addition to the company’s plugin portfolio.

“When I worked as a photographer, I often received requests from clients to edit a photo ‘like this image.’ In my efforts to achieve the desired color, I even had to create a tool for it: 3D LUT Creator. However, with our Color Match plugin, photographers’ and retouchers’ lives will be much simpler because the AI takes care of the work,” said Oleg Sharonov, Founder and Board Member of Retouch4me & 3D LUT Creator.

“Throughout the history of painting, artists have explored various color combinations – he added – to achieve a harmonious composition or evoke specific emotions. What truly excites me is that our plugin goes beyond simple recoloring. Instead, it accurately transfers the color combination from a reference image to your photograph.”

Color Match and the other plugins

Here are the key features of the Retouch4me Color Match Plugin:

Apply Color Grading Based on a Reference Image: With Retouch4me Color Match, professional photographers and retouchers can effortlessly add the desired color grading to their photos. The tool analyzes two images and devises a correction that makes the colors of the first image resemble those of the second.

Stylize and Organize Colors: Retouch4me Color Match allows tidying up the palette of colors in the images, enabling users to achieve the needed color with any reference image they choose.

Spark Creativity: Using the plugin, a user can experiment with diverse creative color variations when seeking to enhance the visual appeal of a photograph.

Access to the LUT Cloud: The software provides access to the LUT Cloud, an extensive online library of ready-to-use color presets. Users can choose from a range of free and premium presets or upload their own LUTs to the Cloud. This feature opens up possibilities for customization and creative exploration.

Export to LUT: The Retouch4me tool allows users to apply color corrections to videos.

Original Image Analysis: The Color Match plugin analyzes the user’s original photo coloring. This ensures that the colors from the reference image fit the initial photo.

The new Color Match Plugin is the most recent in a series of 12 plugins that allow photographers – and videographers – to achieve the results they need faster. Retouch4me plugins can work as a standalone software. They can also be used as an external editor in Adobe Lightroom and Capture One. The company also has the commercial 3D LUT Creator and then offers, absolutely FREE, a Photoshop panel and a plugin for frequency separation in Photoshop.

There are demo versions of all the available plugins, so visit Retouch4me website and try them. The Retouch4me Color Match plugin is available for both Mac and Windows platforms. A free demo version is available. The full version of Retouch4me Color Match is priced at $124.