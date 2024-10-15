Adobe Max 2024 started, with announcements of over 100 new features for Creative Cloud 2025, including the Adobe Firefly Video model, which incorporates Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video, as well as Generative Extend for Premiere Pro. Adobe also added the ability to attach Content Credentials to establish a transparent chain of trust from creation to dissemination.

After Effects 25 is live, with no surprise announcements. Here are the features coming out of beta:

* Leaner 3D model import

* GPU-accelerated UI on Windows

* New Adobe Spectrum interface look (for reasons now unclear)

* Per-character text and paragraph styling expressions

* Color management improvements

AE seems to be in a nerve activating holding pattern on new features, but the Adobe CEO did mention After Effects in an interview on Max 2024 with the Bloomberg. He also mentioned that other AI models would be offered through theirs app, as shown with Runway at IBC.

While AE doesn’t get new AI features, it’s still essential for refining the digital gumbo of generative AI. This is the way Okay Samurai of the Adobe Character Animator team approached using Firefly Video in his video (shown below).

In Generate Video (beta) on Firefly Web App, Meagan Keane out lines Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video with example output and prompts. Note: the beta waitlist for Generate Video and the Adobe Firefly Video Model is live.

Diving deeper, Okay Samurai presents his usage and workarounds in Firefly Generate Video (Beta). He leaned on After Effects to make things work.

You can learn more on Generative Extend in Premiere Pro (beta) in the article by Kylee Peña. Conveniently, you can generate music and sound effects at the same time.

And here on PVC, Scott Simmons answers some Burning Questions about Generative Extend in Premiere Pro (beta) with video demonstrations. For example, if you want to extend from the middle of a clip, just place an edit where you want Gen Extend to begin, then you’re ready.

Premiere Gal discusses the some frame size and time length limitations, and some workarounds, in her video What’s the New Ai Generative Extend Tool in Premiere Pro? The video and audio extensions are limited to: various seconds of output, 1920×1080 or 1280×720 resolutions, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 12-30fps, 8-bit SDR, and mono and stereo audio. While in beta, there’s no surcharge for Firefly — but remember that Wall Street is ravenous.

There’s too much revealed at MAX 2024 to mention here, but of few more releases are immediately relevant.

Frame.io V4 is now available to every customer, with new Camera to Cloud partnerships and Lightroom integration for editing. For more see Frame.io V4: The fully reimagined platform is now available for all by founder Emery Wells.

And, Project Neo (beta) is not just an Adobe Illustrator tool for 3D. It puts 3D and AI in the same tool, and allows for the smooth blending of meshes (with what looks like 3D blobs or metaballs). For more see Take your creative vision to new dimensions with Project Neo (beta) by Dave Cardwell and Instant Transformations with Project Neo (beta) | Adobe Creative Cloud.

Finally, feedback from around the league is very positive:

Why I’m leaving DaVinci for Premiere Pro | Adobe Max 2024 from Tom Graham for Envato Video.

ADOBES NEW AI ‘Firefly VIDEO’ SHOCKS The ENTIRE Industry! from TheAIGRID.