Capture One releases two new additions to its Style Packs, the Beyond Film and Beyond B&W Style Packs, inspired by iconic films and a variety of Black & White styles.

The Black and White tools in Capture One give you extreme flexibility, but if you want to try something different, the Style Packs are the way to go: the new Beyond Collection is a good point to start.

Style Packs in Capture One are an expansion of the base photo editor. They are a clear invitation to make fast edits to your photos with Styles – instant looks developed by leading photographers. With instant looks inspired by everything from vintage film to seasonal colors, there’s a Style to suit every shot. Simply apply a Style to instantly transform your photo – or add your own edits on top.

Capture One includes 3 Style Packs, but users can also create professional looks in one click with Capture One Styles, and or get even more looks in the Styles store. The Beyond Film and Beyond B&W Style Packs are the newest addition to the Style Packs collection, marrying the feel and character of your favorite films and classic black and white looks, with the speed, precision, and predictability unique to Capture One.

Rooted in and inspired by some of the most beloved film stocks and black and white imagery, these exclusive styles are, says the company, “steeped in legacy yet not weighed down by it, providing a route to images that are both classic and contemporary.” Derived from 4 color film stocks, from Fujifilm and Kodak, the Beyond Film Styles present a broad but specific base of aesthetics that go beautifully with everything from wedding imagery, portraiture, travel & lifestyle, and fashion. They make it easy to bring analog looks to any photo. The pack is compatible with Capture One 20 and up and includes 4 Styles in 3 contrast variations – plus 8 Grain Presets.

Equally as inspired, the Beyond B&W Styles bring the intrigue, elegance, and focused drama of black and white, for truly enduring photographs. Make any subject or setting look amazing in black-and-white with versatile Styles that, says the company, retain detail like never before. Compatible with Capture One 20 and up, the pack includes 5 styles in 3 contrast variations – plus 8 Grain Presets for a classic feel.

Built with workflow in mind

Let’s say it again: where other presets often bathe all images in monotony, each Style in this collection is presented in 3 sequential strengths, and a cadence of one-click authentic film grain options to choose from. This versatility allows photographers to tailor and define their look.

“Being predominantly a black and white photographer, I think of and view my images in B&W before making my selects. With a single click I can apply a beautiful black and white treatment to hundreds of images, and with the range of style variants and grain at hand, I often explore and discover something I might not have thought of before. Beautiful results in just a few clicks, that’s what this collection brings.” says Phil Penman, Leica street photographer.

By design, these Styles are built with workflow in mind, as Capture One understands that a complicated editing process should not be required to achieve beautiful images. As such, the Beyond Collection offers an uncommon level of predictability and ease, so users will have confidence in the result of any style they choose to apply to any image and maintain congruency in any set of images.

Capture One Styles are uniquely developed to adjust the overall look and feel of an image with one click yet allow the image to be fully tuned to suit individual taste. With the option to add each Style as a layer, control that layer’s intensity, and use multiple layers and Styles per image, Capture One Styles like those in the Beyond Collection, can serve as either a starting point, finishing touch, or to give a nuanced flair. It’s your decision!