Creative Solutions and RED Digital Cinema announce accessories for the V-RAPTOR camera system in what is a first in a series of RED/Creative Solutions product collaborations.

The DSMC RED Touch 7.0” LCD Monitor and V-RAPTOR production pack of accessories are the first examples of the collaboration between Creative Solutions and RED Digital Cinema.

Following a multi-year collaboration between Creative Solutions and RED Digital Cinema, the results are unique, integrated, co-branded products, just announced. So, the first resulting technology within the V-RAPTOR Camera System includes the DSMC RED Touch 7.0” LCD Monitor and V-RAPTOR Production Pack of Accessories.

“At CS, our mission is to build systems that integrate seamlessly with cameras and workflows,” explains Greg Smokler, GM of Cine at Creative Solutions. “We want the gear and camera to ‘disappear,’ so cinematographers can focus on what’s most important: getting the shot. Working with Jarred Land, Jeff Goodman, Matt Tremblay, and the rest of the RED camera team, has been incredibly rewarding because they view the challenge the exact same way.”

The newly announced DSMC3 RED Touch 7.0″ LCD offers an HD viewing experience for recording and viewing footage on the V-RAPTOR camera system, and allows camera operators to view their camera image on a daylight-viewable DCI P3 display, for tremendous color accuracy, powered by a single cable that locks into place via the custom RED Interface Module (RMI). The 1920 x 1200 resolution display panel with peak brightness of 1300 nits and high pixel density (at 322 ppi), also features full control over the camera via the new responsive menu system powered by SmallHD PageOS, bringing features like Waveform, Vectorscope, Histogram, False Color, Color Picker, Pixel Zoom & more.

The DSMC RED Touch 7.0” LCD Monitor

“The monitor becomes the control hub for the new V-RAPTOR Camera System” adds Smokler, “seamlessly providing access to all of the most important camera and monitor settings and tools– it’s designed to be familiar and intuitive for operators familiar with RED or SmallHD.”

The new V-RAPTOR Production Pack of Accessories is, according to Creative Solutions, “a fully integrated end-to-end camera accessory system is an ideal clean camera build: carefully thought-out and designed in harmony with the camera body.”

“It was incredibly important to us to make sure that this kit was designed to give camera crews the best-possible flexibility on set. By developing this package closely in tandem with RED, we ended up building the cleanest, most seamlessly integrated camera accessory system I’ve ever seen,” said Dominick Aiello, Senior Director of Accessories for Creative Solutions.

The new DSMC3 RED Touch 7.0” LCD Monitor and V-RAPTOR Production Pack of Accessories designed for RED by Creative Solutions are available for pre-order on RED.com, as well as through RED’s global reseller channel.