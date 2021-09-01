RED Digital Cinema unveiled the new V-RAPTOR 8K VV camera today, launching its first entrant into the next generation DSMC3 platform.

The new V-RAPTOR from RED far exceeds previous sensor capabilities, giving users with the option to capture 8K full sensor at up to 120fps. A white ST version of the camera is available today for $24,500.

Building on RED’s bold dedication to advancing image quality, the new V-RAPTOR 8K VV is RED’s most powerful to date. It features the highest dynamic range, fastest cinema-quality sensor scan time, cleanest shadows, and highest frame rates of any camera in RED’s lineup. It is designed to provide unmatched performance for a variety of shooting scenarios.

Priced at $24,500, a white ST version of the camera is available today for purchase via RED.com or from any one of RED’s authorized premium dealers while supplies last. The black version will be available in larger quantities before the end of 2021. RED also announced a forthcoming XL camera body will be released in the first half of 2022. The XL will be ideally suited for studio configurations and high-end productions, based on feedback to the RED RANGER body style.

V-RAPTOR features a multi-format 8K sensor (40.96mm x 21.60mm) with the ability to shoot 8K large format or 6K Super 35. Joining its predecessor, the MONSTRO 8K VV sensor, this unique in-camera option for impactful visual storytelling allows shooters to leverage any of their large format or S35 lenses with the push of a button and always deliver at over 4K resolution.

A modernized form factor

The V-RAPTOR far exceeds previous sensor capabilities, presenting users with the option to capture 8K full sensor at up to 120 frames per second (150fps at 2.4:1), 6K up to 160 fps (200fps at 2.4:1), and 2K (2.4:1) at an incredible 600 frames per second, while still capturing over 17 stops of dynamic range.

“V-RAPTOR is more than just its specs. It is a reflection of the ferocity of our team, who have spent the last two years forced apart. Through everything, we found a way to work together closer and better than ever before, fueled by the incredible passion and support of our community of filmmakers. V-RAPTOR takes an impressive array of silicon, seemingly from the future, and mashes it together with pieces of the heart and soul of every RED camera that has come before it.” Said Jarred Land, President, RED Digital Cinema.

V-RAPTOR, as with the other cameras in RED’s ecosystem, harnesses RED’s proprietary REDCODE RAW codec, allowing users to capture 16-bit RAW and leveraging RED’s latest IPP2 workflow and color management tools.

This highly anticipated DSMC3 camera is built on a newly integrated and modernized form factor while featuring a robust professional I/O array that includes two 4K 12G-SDI outputs, XLR audio with phantom power capability via adapter, and built-in USB-C interface allowing for remote control, ethernet offload, and more. All features are packaged in a compact, rugged, water, and dust resistant design that measures 6 x 4.25 inches and just over 4 pounds. Other highlights include an RF lens mount with locking mechanism; wireless control and preview via Wi-Fi; phase detection autofocus; and a newly designed and easy-to-navigate integrated display, located on the side of the camera, which allows for comprehensive controls, including in-camera format selection, customized buttons, status updates, and more.

Data rates up to 800 MB/s

As with RED’s most recent camera, the RED KOMODO 6K, V-RAPTOR utilizes the updated and streamlined REDCODE RAW settings (HQ, MQ, and LQ) to enhance the user experience with simplified format choices optimized for various shooting scenarios and needs.

Additional features include data rates up to 800 MB/s using RED branded or other qualified CFexpress media cards; integrated micro v-mount battery plate; a 60mm fan for quieter and more stable heat management; and wireless connectivity via the free RED Control app, which is available now for iOS and Android devices.

“We at RED are truly thrilled to finally show off V-RAPTOR to the filmmaking community around the globe. The fact that we are introducing yet another groundbreaking camera into the market is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the employees across the board at RED. It is simply a part of our DNA to continue the brand’s legacy of disrupting the industry and providing filmmakers with the most advanced tools possible to unleash their wildest creative ideas without ever compromising.” noted Jamin Jannard.

New accessories

Also announced today from RED is a comprehensive array of first-party and co-designed accessories. The engineering team at RED worked closely with industry-leading partners such as SmallHD, Angelbird, Core SWX, and Creative Solutions to create and produce purpose-built products specifically to work with V-RAPTOR.

Available accessories include:

DSMC3 REDTouch 7” LCD monitor

V-RAPTOR Wing Grip

RED PRO CFexpress 660GB and 1.3 TB (available soon) media cards

RED CFexpress Card Reader

REDVOLT MICRO-V Battery Pack

RED Compact Dual V-Lock Charger

RED is also launching a pre-bundled V-RAPTOR Starter Pack option that comes with:

DSMC3 RED Touch 7” LCD

RED PRO CFexpress 660GB Card

REDCFexpress Card Reader

2x REDVOLT MICRO-V Battery Pack

RED Compact Dual V-Lock Charger

2x V-RAPTOR Wing Grips

EXT to T/C Cable

Later in 2021, along with the launch of the black V-RAPTOR, an additional pre-bundled Production Pack option will be available. It will come with a robust accessory package that includes the DSMC3 RED Touch 7” LCD monitor, 2x RED Pro CFexpress 660GB Cards, RED CFexpress USB-C Card Reader, 4x RED Mini V-Lock 98Wh Batteries, RED V-Lock Charger, V-RAPTOR Tactical Top Plate with Battery Adapter; V-RAPTOR Expander Module; V-RAPTOR Top Handle; V-RAPTOR Quick Release Platform Pack; RED Production Grips; V-RAPTOR Side Ribs; and a DSMC3 RED 5-Pin to Dual XLR Adaptor.

In addition, a RED RF-PL Adapter with an electronic ND filter will soon be available via RED.com and authorized dealers.

For more information on RED V-RAPTOR ST 8K VV, V-RAPTOR ST Starter pack, and available accessories, visit Red.com or RED Premium Dealers including PVC’s sister site FilmTools where you can preorder. Customers can also visit any one of the RED Premium Dealers across the globe to schedule a demo and learn more about the products.

“We are excited to partner with our amazing Premium Dealers to bring this groundbreaking camera technology to market. V-RAPTOR joins KOMODO, RANGER and DSMC2 to create what we feel is the best and most versatile lineup of cinema cameras in the industry. We will continue to work with our Premium Dealers and all of our partners to provide the highest level of service to the global community of RED users.” Said Tommy Rios, Executive Vice President, RED Digital Cinema.

More information on the availability of the black version of V-RAPTOR and the accompanying V-RAPTOR Starter and Production Packs, as well as the V-RAPTOR XL, will be available via RED.com soon.