Boasting over 1500nits of brightness and 3840 x 2160 resolution, 4K is now more portable than ever, thanks to Cine 13, the high density, low profile, new monitor from SmallHD.

Built for those on-set creatives who require critical focusing capability and a large display, the new 4K 13-inch high-bright monitor from SmallHD expands the solutions available from the company. Cine 13 is, according to the company, “SmallHD’s most compact, agile, and pixel-dense 13-inch production monitor yet. With its low-profile design, this on-set workhorse can fit into nearly any production scenario. The brilliant daylight visibility and 4K clarity of Cine 13 is designed for creatives requiring critical-focus capability at all times.”

“Cine 13 is a major upgrade in image quality–we think it’s the best-looking 13-inch production monitor ever made,” said Dave Bredbury, Product Manager for CS Cine. “With upgraded contrast ratio, resolution, portability, brightness, and color reproduction, Cine 13 is a versatile powerhouse that will delight focus-pullers and cinematographers alike.”

Camera teams have been craving a bright, portable, and versatile 13-inch monitor; Cine 13 is SmallHD’s elegant answer, allowing users to view both HD and 4K video, in a compact form factor, without compromising image quality. It features a 13-inch IPS LCD screen with over 1500nits of brightness for a brilliant display, regardless of production scenario.

Tools to expand 4K workflows

SmallHD designed Cine 13 for both functionality and portability: it includes 4x independent 12G-SDI inputs/outputs, integrated accessory power ports, a dovetail mounting rail for battery plate or accessory mounting, and a removable bottom Cheese Rail for additional mounting flexibility. All those powerful features are housed in an aluminum unibody chassis weighing only 6.8-lbs, making Cine 13 one of the lightest 4K monitors on the market. Combined with SmallHD’s popular PageOS 4 tools like Color Pipe color rendering, Custom False Color, and Pomfort Livegrade integration, filmmakers can trust Cine 13 to provide a technically-accurate view of their shots.

As more of the industry pivots to 4K and HDR monitoring, SmallHD is handing creators the tools to expand their 4K capabilities and future-proof production workflows. With Small4K Video Processing Architecture, the Cine 13 is ready for 4K as soon as the client is. Here are the key specifications for the Cine 13 monitor:

Display: 13-inch IPS LCD touchscreen

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Brightness: 1500+nits

Color: 100% Rec 709

Color Depth: 10-bit (8+2)

Input: 4x 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI, 1x HDMI 2.0

Output: 4x 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI, 1x HDMI 2.0*

Audio: ⅛” headphone jack, 1W Speaker (coming soon via firmware update)

Power Input: 1x 4-pin XLR, 1x power port for battery plate (sold separately)

Construction: Aluminum Unibody Chassis

Software: PageOS 4

The SmallHD Cine 13 4K high-bright production monitor will be available late July, with a price of $4,699.00.