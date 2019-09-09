With the addition of the two sensors to the RED RANGER camera ecosystem, RED Digital Cinema caters to those users who prefer an integrated, all-in-one system to the more modular RED DSMC2 camera.

The RANGER HELIUM 8K S35 and RANGER GEMINI 5K S35 is available now via RED’s global network of resellers, participating rental houses, and directly through RED. The two new alternatives now announced create a robust lineup, says RED, for creators who prefer an integrated, all-in-one system to the more modular RED DSMC2 camera. The cameras will be on display for the first time at IBC in the RED meeting room on the fourth floor of the Elicium at the RAI Amsterdam, from September 13-17.

Designed to meet the needs of high-end productions, the RED RANGER MONSTRO 8K VV has been well received by cinematographers since its launch earlier this year, and remains a rental house-only product, according to RED Digital Cinema.

Three sensor variants

The company says that all three sensor variants of the RED RANGER camera system include the same benefits of the compact, standardized camera body, weighing around 7.5 pounds (depending on battery). The system can also handle heavy-duty power sources to satisfy power-hungry configurations, and boasts a large fan for quiet, more efficient temperature management.

The RED RANGER camera system consists of three SDI outputs (two mirrored and one independent) allowing two different looks to be output simultaneously; wide-input voltage (11.5V to 32V); 24V and 12V power outs (two of each); one 12V P-Tap; integrated 5-pin XLR stereo audio input (line/mic/+48V selectable); as well as genlock, timecode, USB, and control. Both V-Lock and Gold Mount battery options are supported.

As with all current RED cameras, the RANGER can simultaneously record REDCODE RAW plus Apple ProRes or AVID DNxHD or DNxHR at up to 300 MB/s write speeds. It also features RED’s end-to-end color management and post workflow with the enhanced image processing pipeline (IPP2).

RED now offers two separate but equally robust product lineups that give content creators more creative choices. The DSMC2 ecosystem continues to provide the most dynamic and modular cinema camera for users who value maximum flexibility, allowing their imaginations to run wild with configuration options. RED RANGER is the perfect option for those that prefer a less complex and more standardized alternative.

Feedback from customers

“In collaboration with rental houses to bring the RANGER MONSTRO to market, we have heard great feedback from customers, inspiring these two new variants,” said RED Digital Cinema President Jarred Land. “We’re excited to offer the RANGER line-up to a wider variety of professional productions and look forward to seeing the amazing images that are created.”

RANGER HELIUM and RANGER GEMINI ship complete with:

New Production Top Handle

Shimmed PL Mount

New LCD/EVF Adaptor D with improved cable routing when used on the left side of the camera

New 24V AC power adaptor with 3-pin 24V XLR power cable, which can also be used with 24V block batteries

Lens mount shim pack

Compatible Hex and Torx tools

Additionally, RED plans to introduce Canon EF Mount versions of both RANGER HELIUM and RANGER GEMINI later this year.

Pricing for the two new variants is $29,950/€27,450/£24,750 for RANGER HELIUM and $24,950/€22,850/£20,650 for RANGER GEMINI.

