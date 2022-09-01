The all-new V-RAPTOR XL camera from RED DIGITAL CINEMA will be a highlight of the company’s presence at IBC2022, along with the RED Connect solution.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA will spotlight its latest technologies at IBC in Amsterdam from September 9-12, offering conferencegoers a first look at the newly released V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV camera system.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA will spotlight its latest technologies at IBC in Amsterdam from September 9-12 (Booth 11.B38). The star of RED’s show is the newly released V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV camera system designed to support high-end television and motion picture productions. The company will also introduce introduce its newest innovation RED Connect, a license-enabled feature that allows delivery of full resolution, live R3D video streaming via RED’s V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems.

Here is some more information about RED’s presence at IBC2022, as shared by the company:

The V-RAPTOR XL system features RED’s current flagship V-RAPTOR 8K VV + 6K S35 multi-format sensor inside of a large-scale-production ready XL camera body. V-RAPTOR XL and V-RAPTOR camera systems feature the same groundbreaking multi-format 8K sensor, allowing filmmakers to shoot 8K large format or 6K S35. Shooters have the ability to always capture at over 4K, even when paired with S35 lenses. The V-RAPTOR sensor boasts the highest recorded dynamic range and cleanest shadow performance of any RED camera and captures up to 600 fps at 2K.

RED’s V-RAPTOR XL and V-RAPTOR and the compact RED KOMODO 6K camera all offer features such as network-based camera controls, remote lens and shading control, and compatibility via r IP or fiber solutions. On top of that, the new XL system adds PTP for timecode and Genlock sync and new sensor sync shift controls.

RED will also present real-world demonstrations of the eagerly anticipated RED Connect with partners NVIDIA and Media.Monks. NVIDIA and RED will produce a live 8K R3D broadcast stream over SMPTE ST2110, rendered in real-time using state-of-the-art NVIDIA RTX GPUs and NVIDIA networking technologies including NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs and NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, which run the NVIDIA Rivermax software SDKin a high-end Supermicro server. This fully software-defined architecture allows broadcasting of live camera streams in both native 8K and 1080p resolutions over ST 2110. The HD ST 2110 stream runs through Keycast AI software in a separate server powered by 2x NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs to automatically perform AI keying and apply live graphical overlays for live broadcast applications.

A cinematic 4K broadcast solution

“Our collaboration with RED Digital Cinema is creating new opportunities for broadcasters adopting IP-based production workflows,” says Sandeep Gupte, VP of Product Marketing for Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “With a software-defined architecture based on NVIDIA technologies, real-time cinema-quality RED 8K content can now take advantage of next-generation AI capabilities and content creators can enjoy tremendous flexibility in live productions.”

RED and Media.Monks will enable visitors to experience real-time virtual reality with 2x V-RAPTOR cameras, each feeding an 8K R3D video stream into an ATEM Constellation, which will output onto high-definition VR headsets, as well as a single panel displaying a 360-degree view from the middle of the RED booth.

“RED is excited to demonstrate RED Connect at IBC this year with our V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems,” says Jeff Goodman, VP of Product Management at RED Digital Cinema. “Real-time access to the full image quality of RED’s latest cinema camera technology via IP enables incredible new opportunities in 8K live broadcast, remote and cloud-based workflows, volumetric capture, live XR, and more. We look forward to sharing just a small sampling of what can be created with this powerful new feature.

RED will also be exhibiting the RED V-RAPTOR being used as a cinematic 4K broadcast solution over SMPTE fiber, being controlled by SKAARHOJ RCP Pro devices.

To add RED Digital Cinema to your IBC Show Planner, go here.