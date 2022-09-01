News

RED DIGITAL CINEMA will show V-RAPTOR XL camera at IBC2022

The all-new V-RAPTOR XL camera from RED DIGITAL CINEMA will be a highlight of the company’s presence at IBC2022, along with the RED Connect solution.

Jose Antunes
September 1, 2022
RED DIGITAL CINEMA will spotlight its latest technologies at IBC in Amsterdam from September 9-12, offering conferencegoers a first look at the newly released V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV camera system.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA will spotlight its latest technologies at IBC in Amsterdam from September 9-12 (Booth 11.B38). The star of RED’s show is the newly released V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV camera system designed to support high-end television and motion picture productions. The company will also introduce introduce its newest innovation RED Connect, a license-enabled feature that allows delivery of full resolution, live R3D video streaming via RED’s V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems.

Here is some more information about RED’s presence at IBC2022, as shared by the company:

The V-RAPTOR XL system features RED’s current flagship V-RAPTOR 8K VV + 6K S35 multi-format sensor inside of a large-scale-production ready XL camera body. V-RAPTOR XL and V-RAPTOR camera systems feature the same groundbreaking multi-format 8K sensor, allowing filmmakers to shoot 8K large format or 6K S35. Shooters have the ability to always capture at over 4K, even when paired with S35 lenses. The V-RAPTOR sensor boasts the highest recorded dynamic range and cleanest shadow performance of any RED camera and captures up to 600 fps at 2K.

RED’s V-RAPTOR XL and V-RAPTOR and the compact RED KOMODO 6K camera all offer features such as network-based camera controls, remote lens and shading control, and compatibility via r IP or fiber solutions. On top of that, the new XL system adds PTP for timecode and Genlock sync and new sensor sync shift controls.

RED will also present real-world demonstrations of the eagerly anticipated RED Connect with partners NVIDIA and Media.Monks. NVIDIA and RED will produce a live 8K R3D broadcast stream over SMPTE ST2110, rendered in real-time using state-of-the-art NVIDIA RTX GPUs and NVIDIA networking technologies including NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs and NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, which run the NVIDIA Rivermax software SDKin a high-end Supermicro server. This fully software-defined architecture allows broadcasting of live camera streams in both native 8K and 1080p resolutions over ST 2110. The HD ST 2110 stream runs through Keycast AI software in a separate server powered by 2x NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs to automatically perform AI keying and apply live graphical overlays for live broadcast applications.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA will show V-RAPTOR XL camera at IBC2022A cinematic 4K broadcast solution

“Our collaboration with RED Digital Cinema is creating new opportunities for broadcasters adopting IP-based production workflows,” says Sandeep Gupte, VP of Product Marketing for Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “With a software-defined architecture based on NVIDIA technologies, real-time cinema-quality RED 8K content can now take advantage of next-generation AI capabilities and content creators can enjoy tremendous flexibility in live productions.”

RED and Media.Monks will enable visitors to experience real-time virtual reality with 2x V-RAPTOR cameras, each feeding an 8K R3D video stream into an ATEM Constellation, which will output onto high-definition VR headsets, as well as a single panel displaying a 360-degree view from the middle of the RED booth.

“RED is excited to demonstrate RED Connect at IBC this year with our V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems,” says Jeff Goodman, VP of Product Management at RED Digital Cinema. “Real-time access to the full image quality of RED’s latest cinema camera technology via IP enables incredible new opportunities in 8K live broadcast, remote and cloud-based workflows, volumetric capture, live XR, and more. We look forward to sharing just a small sampling of what can be created with this powerful new feature.

RED will also be exhibiting the RED V-RAPTOR being used as a cinematic 4K broadcast solution over SMPTE fiber, being controlled by SKAARHOJ RCP Pro devices.

To add RED Digital Cinema to your IBC Show Planner, go here.

