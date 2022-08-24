The next evolution of the DSMC3 camera system from RED DIGITAL CINEMA is here: meet the new V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV.

Featuring the same multi-format 8K sensor found inside the compact and modular V-RAPTOR body, the new RAPTOR XL allows filmmakers to shoot 8K large format or 6K S35.

RED DIGITAL CINEMA officially announced the availability of the new V-RAPTOR XLM 8K VV camera this month, during a livestream event. The company says that the “V-RAPTOR XL system expands on the most advanced RED® camera platform ever, leveraging the current flagship V-RAPTOR 8K VV + 6K S35 multi-format sensor inside of a large-scale-production ready XL camera body. The all-new unified XL body is designed to support high-end television and motion picture productions.”

The V-RAPTOR XL features the same groundbreaking multi-format 8K sensor found inside the compact and modular V-RAPTOR body, allowing filmmakers to shoot 8K large format or 6K S35. Shooters have the ability to always capture at over 4K, even when paired with S35 lenses. The sensor boasts the highest recorded dynamic range and cleanest shadow performance of any RED camera. The V-RAPTOR sensor scan time is 2x faster than any previous RED camera and lets users capture up to 600 fps at 2K.

The V-RAPTOR XL continues to feature RED’s proprietary REDCODE RAW codec, allowing cinematographers to capture 16-bit RAW, and leverage RED’s latest IPP2 workflow and color management. As with the RED KOMODO 6K and standard V-RAPTOR system, V-RAPTOR XL will continue to use the updated and streamlined REDCODE® RAW settings (HQ, MQ, and LQ) to enhance the user experience with simplified format choices optimized for various shooting scenarios and needs.

An incredible internal ND system

The new XL system features an internal electronic ND system of 2 to 7 stops with precision control of 1/3 or 1/4 stop increments. It has dual-power options with both 14V and 26V battery compatibility, an interchangeable lens mount, wireless timecode, genlock, and camera control for remote and virtual production readiness. The XL incorporates a fully robust and integrated professional I/O array with front-facing 3G-SDI, 2-Pin 12V and 3-Pin 24V auxiliary power outputs, and a GIG-E connector for camera control and PTP synchronization. The unified XL system packs all of the above into a 7.5”x 6.5” body, weighing just under 8 pounds.

“The XL is one of the most innovative cameras we’ve launched, and I’m excited to get it into filmmakers’ hands,” says Jarred Land, RED Digital Cinema president. “The XL builds off our mighty V-RAPTOR and adds more outputs, additional power flexibility and an incredible internal ND system. The entire RED team is so proud of the advancements this brings to cinematographers, and we can’t wait to see what they create.”

Here is some more information as shared by RED DIGITAL CINEMA:

The standalone camera system is available in both V-Lock and Gold Mount options and is priced at $39,500. The pre-bundled and ready-to-shoot Production Pack, also available now, is $49,995. The Production Pack includes:

V-RAPTOR XL camera system

DSMC3 RED Touch 7.0” LCD Monitor with DSMC3 RMI Cable (18”) and Sunhood

REDVOLT XL-V (or XL-G) Batteries RED Compact Dual V-Lock or Gold Mount Charger

RED Pro CFexpress 2TB cards and card reader

V-RAPTOR XL Top Handle with extensions

V-RAPTOR XL Riser Plate

V-RAPTOR XL Top and Bottom 15mm LWS rod support brackets

DSMC3 RED 5-pin to Dual XLR adapter

RED worked closely with industry-leading partners such as Angelbird, Core SWX, and Creative Solutions to produce the purpose-built accessories included in the Production Pack, a majority of which will be available to order individually via RED or any authorized RED dealer.

The V-RAPTOR XL has everything we need

Director Zack Snyder, currently shooting his latest film with the V-RAPTOR sensor, got an early look at the new XL system. “The V-RAPTOR XL has everything we need,” notes Snyder. “We already knew the V-RAPTOR sensor produces great images, but with the added features that come with the XL, we’re even more excited. The internal ND system has an amazing benefit to our production methodology. We’re shooting wide open all the time, so that is just vital. The XL is an amazing studio camera. With technology like this, there are no excuses left, now it’s on you.”

Additional features include intelligent focus options such as a phase-detect autofocus system. The XL’s all-new three-stage cooling system with thermoelectric heat exchanger will more effectively maintain sensor temperature in extreme environments. The new system also has continued wireless remote control via the free RED Control or the RED Control Pro apps.

“We’re eager for filmmakers and our partners to get the V-RAPTOR XL system and see what it is capable of,” adds RED Executive Vice President Tommy Rios. “This expansion of the V-RAPTOR program, which is already the most powerful and advanced RED camera platform ever, will be available through our network of premium dealers and at the most recognized rental houses globally. Filmmakers can also purchase V-RAPTOR XL at red.com while being assisted by RED specialists. V-RAPTOR XL is a great addition to our already powerful lineup that includes V-RAPTOR and KOMODO.”

For more information on RED V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV, or V-RAPTOR XL Production Pack, and the available accessories, visit red.com or RED Premium Dealers. Filmmakers can also visit any one of the RED Premium Dealers across the globe to schedule a demo and learn more about the products.