The user-friendly CrazyTalk Animator 3 animation tools from Reallusion are on display at Photoshop World 2018, so creators can discover how to animate projects directly from a PSD.

Reallusion took to Photoshop World 2018, to unveil its new photo animation tools for Adobe Photoshop creators. The company is not only demonstrating its CrazyTalk Animator 3 (CTA3), a revolutionary 2D animation suite that enables all levels of users to create pro-level animation with the least amount of effort and time. At booth #411, photography and graphic designers can sign up for an extended trial copy of CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pipeline (CTA3). In fact, qualified Photoshop users can send over their animated photo objects and apply to become an official CTA 3 showcase partner. Showcase partners will receive a full-version copy of CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pipeline worth $299.

CrazyTalk Animator 3 (CTA3) allows users to bring photo objects to life in 5 minutes. It’s a fast path from photography to animation, and it covers everything: photo objects, characters, 3D scenes. Import Photoshop to CTA 3 and drag and drop a motion effect such as jump, bounce, and wiggle to create 2D cartoon animation instantly using the Elastic Motion System.

According to the information available, there seem to be no limits to what you can do. Pick a photo and create talking characters, they say… and yes, you can create actors from photos that, next, you can animate with lip sync to make them talk using recorded or imported audio, then add emotion with face puppeteering or do it all with the iPhone X and Live Face mocap. CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pipeline allows designers to convert their photographs or artwork into animation-ready characters through PSD templates. Apply CTA3’s instant motion libraries and any photo, sketch or image can easily turn into talking character.

Although CTA3 is a 2D animation tool, you still can create 3-d like effects. Simply separate an image into several layers, drag them in CrazyTalk Animator, and use the move tools to select and modify each image layer to assign depth relation in the 3D canvas space. Users can then easily create the 3d-like parallax visual effect while moving the camera. Suddenly your photo is a 3D scene!

You’ve probably thought it is difficult, but the experience of Sapaan Design, Adobe Stock and Shutterstock contributor suggests otherwise: “Even though I don’t have a background in animation, I still can make an animation video on my first attempt, in just 2 days!”. Kimberly Larmond, Graphic designer, illustrator, add to this that ““I have been mulling around the idea of creating animated shorts. However, I have been a bit reluctant to undertake this task in After Effects, as it seems monumental. I stumbled across CrazyTalk Animator 3, and I was flabbergasted! I’ve been very impressed on how my clip art characters can easily be animated in CrazyTalk Animator.”

For the first time ever at Photoshop World, Reallusion is unveiling live motion capture in CrazyTalk Animator 3 with the iPhone X facial animation technology. Easily do real-time animation production with an iPhone X device and Reallusion’s Live Face app available soon from the App Store for free. Simply download the app, connect the iPhone X to CrazyTalk Animator 3, and select any character to animate. Character facial animation with iPhone X live mocap combines ease of creation with powerful animation production. Users can generate real-time, live shows or record the animated data for further editing.

The event is also the right place to go, if you want to participate in the showcase partner program and get a FREE CrazyTalk Animator 3. Reallusion is inviting photographers and graphic designers interested in animation to visit the Reallusion booth to signup for an extended trial of CrazyTalk Animator 3. Users simply need to fill out their basic information in order to receive an invitation email to download their extended trial. Qualified designers can then claim a full-version copy of CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pipeline after accepted as a Reallusion showcase partner.