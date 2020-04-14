Reallusion COVID-19 Care Program offers free home access for academic & corporate workgroups until June 30th, along with a 50% off software for all, so people use their time at home to get into animation.

During these challenging times, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is impacting families and people around the world. Reallusion is committed to a safe and productive working environment for its communities and employees. The company states that “at Reallusion we care about our creative communities and have prepared options to help them during this time to stay home and create.”

So, in response to many of its communities’ inquiries and immediate needs for remote access software, Reallusion are implementing a few friendly options through its COVID-19 Care Program:

Free Home Access for Academic and Corporate Workgroup licenses

Free home access for Academic and Corporate Workgroup license accounts with temporary licenses until June 30th, 2020 at no additional cost. Existing educational institutions and corporations with workgroup licenses are eligible for the COVID-19 free software access from home to keep everyone productive.

50 % OFF in the Reallusion Software Store – for Everyone

A 50% discount on all packages in the Reallusion Software Store. The discount is available through April 30th, 2020 and open to everyone (new and existing members included). Enter the 50% OFF coupon code “COVID19STAYSAFE” at checkout.

A gallery of COVID-19 themed art

The animation Stay Home Safe & Create created for the Reallusion COVID-19 CARE Program is an example of what’s possible to accomplish with the company’s software. It was created by 3rd World Studios, a 3D animation studio in Islamabad, Pakistan. Producers of the Unreal Engine-animated feature film “Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor”, winners of multiple awards, and an Unreal Dev Grant, 3rd World Studios created this COVID-19 PSA in record time by using iClone 7 for animation, editing and face mocap, Unreal Engine 4 (rendering), Xsens (body mocap), and Manus (hand mocap).

Reallusion has also shared a gallery of COVID-19 themed art from users around the world, to help other users get inspired by home studio creations and see how big things can come from small spaces. For those starting to explore the world of animation, Reallusion has a series of free online resources with tutorial videos for all its products, including iClone Master Class, Character Creator Master Class and iClone Plugin (Python). Webinars, forums and an active supporting system help is also available online.

